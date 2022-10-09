'SNL' Took Aim At The Try Guys Last Night & Absolutely Roasted Them (VIDEO)
It's been a wild few weeks for the YouTube group The Try Guys and it just got even more intense.
On Saturday, October 8, Saturday Night Live did a skit parodying the video that the YouTubers released following the news that one of the members of the group, Ned Fulmer, was caught cheating on his wife with a Try Guys employee and was subsequently fired.
"So wow, first of all, Eugene, Zack, Keith, it's an honour," said a CNN "host" to start off the skit.
"Thank you," said Eugene, who was played by Bowen Yang. "This is yeah, it's just surreal. There's a lot of anger on the couch."
"I'm trying to understand why this story is such a scandal," said another host in the skit. "Was this affair non-consensual?"
"No. Worse," said the comedian playing Zach. "He committed the heinous act of having a consensual kiss and not telling us, his friends."
As for what happens next, Keith was next up.
"Well, we've conducted an internal review with a team of HR professionals and are no longer working with white guy, wife guy, Try Guy Ned," said the actor playing Keith. "I don't know what else to say. He has us to pay."
"Ok, so the full story is that your friend had a side chick and you fired him?" asked the second host.
"Yes, we had no choice and we hope he is somewhere on his back with a bullet in his brain and belly," Eugene angrily said.
When the host tried to pivot to other news, the group demanded that the camera cut back to them.
"Due to the trauma we are facing, our editors are working around the clock to remove any trace of Ned from past Try Guy's content," said Keith while heroic music played. "This is the battle of our lives."
"Bro, Jay-Z cheated on Beyonce. It's gonna be ok," the host interjected.
"Ok, this is too traumatic. This interview is over. Please," Zach pleaded as the sketch ended.
Since the news of the scandal broke in early September, The Try Guys have released videos not including Fulmer.
