YouTube Group 'Try Guys' Fire Ned Fulmer & It Comes After He Allegedly Cheated On His Wife
Their fans have been going off, and they have receipts.
Millennials (and even Gen-Z) content consumers, like myself, grew up watching viral YouTube channels after school, including the BuzzFeed's popular series The Try Guys.
So, you can imagine the magnitude of the shockwaves among long-term fans upon learning, on Tuesday, that not only did one of the Try Guys, Ned Fulmer, allegedly cheat on his wife but he's now being let go by the show entirely.
In a statement published on their official Twitter account, The Try Guys confirmed that Fulmer will "no longer" be working with them. The decision was made after "a thorough internal review" and that they "do not see a path forward" with the former member of their group.
Who are the Try Guys?
For those who may not be familiar with The Try Guys, it's a video property started by American media company BuzzFeed in 2018. It followed a group of four guys, who try new challenges in each episode.
The members -- Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang -- have become beloved figures on the internet, over the years.
Rumours on Reddit, in the past 24 hours, suggested that Fulmer allegedly cheated on his long-term partner and wife, Ariel Fulmer, with whom he has two children.
To make matters even worse, he didn't just cheat with someone random, but allegedly cheated with a much younger Try Guys producer Alexandria Herring, who is also engaged to someone else.
Now the Try Guys are severing their long-term ties with the once beloved "dad" of the show, Fulmer.
"We thank you for your support as we navigate this change," said their statement.
What were the rumours about Ned Fulmer?
The chatter first began when fans noticed that Fulmer had been missing from the show's past three episodes and podcasts.
Not only has he skipped recent Try Guys projects, but they also mysteriously removed him from the show's intro.
Twitter user @camitwomeyy details the recent events, including 'proof' that Fulmer had been given less (or no) footage in recent productions.
\u201c1) A thread on the Try Guys Drama for those who don\u2019t want to go to Reddit: (remember this is just speculation nothing is confirmed right now) #tryguys\u201d— Cami (@Cami) 1664249171
Where did the kissing video come from?
Not long after Fulmer stopped appearing in the videos, the Try Guys announced that they would temporarily switch to a frequency of one new video a week, until the end of October.
But things hit the fan after videos and photos were leaked on Reddit, showing Fulmer and Herring making out at a New York club.
User hamilton390 posted the footage on Reddit after claiming that they saw Fulmer cheating with Herring. It was alleged in the comments that hamilton390 is Herring's fiancé, Will Thayer, and he was supplied the media by a witness.
Thayer has since removed his pictures with Herring from his Instagram and no longer follows her either.
The Reddit threads have since been deleted. However, the videos and photos can still be found on the Twitter account @nedfulmerexpose.
Shock & disbelief
Ever since the claims gained momentum online, fans took to social media to vent their sense of disbelief.
TikTok user, Kate Sarte has aggregated material about the scandal breaking down the turn of events. The video has garnered over 1.2 million views within less than 10 hours of being posted on the app.
@katelxyn
there r pics of them kissing at an nyc club😭 why am i so personally affected by this #tryguys #nedfulmer #thetryguys
Fulmer had been trending on Twitter as well. Tru Guys fans have not been holding back in expressing their feelings about the whole situation.
Following are some of the more popular reactions.
not now sweetie, mommy's trying to find out if ned fulmer from the try guys really cheated on his wife https://t.co/phkP5f727N— SageMerric (@SageMerric) 1664266674
\u201cthe try guys try adultery\u201d— katherine pierce sympathizer (@katherine pierce sympathizer) 1664258423
One Twitter user also posted more 'photo evidence' of the nightclub incident.
\u201cThe cheating scandal continues. Ned from try guys being spotted wearing the same shirt and Alex (his employee) seen wearing the same purse. Poor Ariel. Hope her and the kids are okay. #tryguys #nedfulmer\u201d— Otbaby. she/her (@Otbaby. she/her) 1664296417
Before being axed from the group, Fulmer had created an online persona of being a family man and even dubbed himself as the father figure of the group. His Twitter bio, before being shown the exit door, even said, "official dad of the @tryguys."
What makes things look worse for him is that he has often brought up his wife on the show -- so much so that there are video compilations of him using the term "my wife" repeatedly on Try Guys' content.
This story was originally published on Tuesday afternoon and was later updated following the group's official statement.