These TikTok Videos Show Guys Trying A 'Period Pain Simulator' & One Was Brought To His Knees
Cowboy down!
These TikToks of grown men being brought down by simulated period cramps are bound to make anyone smile.
Those who experience periods know it is not fun in any capacity, and now these guys have a taste of the pain. The sweating, the bloating, the cramps, it's all just a lot — and clearly, not everyone can handle it.
The period pain management brand, somedays, got people to try out a period pain simulator at the Calgary Stampede and documented some on TikTok. Observers were loving the obvious pain these cowboys were enduring, and the videos have gotten hundreds of thousands of views.
The process is pretty simple. Each person is hooked up to a machine that simulates the way period cramps feel. While level five is the usual level a lot of people experience, a level 10 replicates the pain those with endometriosis feel.
A lot of men decided to try out the simulator to see how it really feels when people suffer from period pains and it got very real, very fast.
It brought one cowboy to his knees
@getsomedays
Visit us at booth 212 at the calgary stampede #periodpain #periodtiktok #periodtips #endo #periodsimulator #calgarystampede
This guy was encouraged to stand up from his seat while he was hooked up to the machine and let's be honest, he probably regretted it.
The video shows his legs literally buckling beneath him as the intensity grows and at one point, he even falls to his knees which is probably how most of us who have periods feel a lot of the time.
One was clenching a lot
One guy decided to stand for the process and he starts feeling it even around level two.
The hood goes up and then he means serious business.
There's a lot of clenching going on but he eventually makes it to level 10.
"How do you guys stand?" he asked.
Even a champion bull rider gave it a go
@getsomedays
And can he give us a yeehaw? 🤠 #periodpain #periodtiktok #periodproblems #periodsimulator #endo #endometriosis #cowboy
If there's one person who's going to know how to deal with pain, it's a bull rider, right?
Tyler Bingham got hooked up to the machine and found that despite hip injuries, he could still feel the cramps. "I can feel it right down to my knee," he said.
"I don't know how I'd feel after 72 hours of it," he added.
A brave woman even tried it on to see the accuracy
@getsomedays
👀🤠 its the yeehaw for us. #periodpain #periodtiktok #endo #periodtips #periodsimulator #calgarystampede
If you were in any doubt of the accuracy of the machine, one woman also gave it a go to see just how familiar those cramps are. "She's forming perfectly complete sentences at an eight," one somedays employee said.
Let's also note how even getting up to those high levels on the machine does not phase her in the slightest.
People who go through periods really are champs!