Johnny Depp Showed Up At The VMAs In His First Post-Trial TV Appearance & It Was So Weird
He was there... kind of?
Johnny Depp sure knows how to make an entrance, but some people were a little put-off when he showed up as a Moonman at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.
The actor made his first public and televised appearance at the VMAs following his high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, which ended a little under three months ago.
And while he only briefly showed up at the VMAs, it was definitely a memorable and weird moment.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor essentially made a cameo as a hologram, with his face projected onto an astronaut's body as that astronaut floated above the stage.
"Hey, you know what? I needed the work," said Depp, just before the next act of the awards show was announced.
After a commercial break, he returned for a brief appearance and said: "Hey VMAs, let's get back to the f*cking music, shall we?" before disappearing again.
His digital hologram made another appearance during the night, during which he joked that he was open to all kinds of employment opportunities, including cameos at private events.
"I just want you guys to know I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes… Any old thing you need, you name it," he said. "Oh, and I'm also a dentist."
The actor was apparently "really excited" about his appearance during the award show and was "ready for his comeback," a source told The New York Post.
However, not all VMA viewers were nearly as excited or thrilled about the actor's segment in the award show.
Depp had plenty of vocal fans throughout his defamation fight against Heard, but many others are still horrified and disgusted by the abuse allegations that Heard shared about him in court.
One Twitter user wrote: "Man f*ck MTV for giving Johnny Depp a platform."
"I can't stop laughing; this is what his fans called "Johnny Depp's big comeback," wrote another.
\u201ci can\u2019t stop laughing, this is what his fans called \u201cjohnny depp\u2019s big comeback\u201d\u201d— lilian (@lilian) 1661732314
Meanwhile, his fans had very different reactions to his appearance.
One Twitter user tweeted: "Johnny Depp popping on screen at the VMAs for 2 seconds and then saying 'what can I say, I needed the work' was lowkey hilarious ngl."
\u201cjohnny depp popping on screen at the VMAs for 2 seconds and then saying \u201cwhat can I say, I needed the work\u201d was lowkey hilarious ngl\u201d— dani devito (@dani devito) 1661746446
"JOHNNY DEPP is the ONLY reason I put on the VMAs !!!!!" wrote another.
\u201cJOHNNY DEPP \u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f is the ONLY reason I put on the vmas !!!!! #JohnnyDeppRisesVMA #JohnnyDeppIsALegend #JohnnyDeppRisesMTV\u201d— michelle (@michelle) 1661746463
Another wrote: "he wasn't even nominated, but Johnny Depp won the #VMAs."
The actor is due to make his on-film comeback as King Louis XV next year in Jeanne du Barry, and if this little VMA cameo is any indication, there'll be some strong feelings going around return when it happens.