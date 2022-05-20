Johnny Depp's Disney Demand Of '1M Alpacas' Came Up In Court & He Couldn't Stop Laughing
Lawyer Camille Vasquez cracked up, too.
The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has seen some weird moments, from a vaping witness to accusations of pooping on a bed, but things took another strange turn this week when alpacas came up in court.
Depp was seen cracking up during testimony from a Disney executive on Thursday, after Heard's lawyers asked the exec about Depp's future with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
Heard's team brought up a moment from earlier in the trial, when Depp said he wouldn't return as Jack Sparrow for Pirates - not even for a particularly odd form of payment.
Heard's lawyer's exact question was: "Is Disney aware that Mr. Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another Pirates of the Caribbean franchise role for $300 million and a million alpacas?"
The question instantly sent Depp laughing, but the lawyer didn't stop there.
After the Disney exec answered no, Heard's lawyer followed up with another question.
"Did Disney entertain paying Mr. Depp more than $300 million and [providing] him with more than a million alpacas to be able to obtain his services for any future Pirates of the Caribbean role?" her lawyer asked.
This time Depp couldn't contain his laughter and even had to cover his mouth with the back of his wrist to keep composure.
Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez, who's recently taken the spotlight in the trial proceedings, were both laughing at the questions.
It was a light moment for some at the defamation trial, which has been filled with bizarre moments and disturbing allegations from both sides.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. She didn't name him but he says it clearly points to him, and he lost roles in films such as the Pirates franchise because of it.
Heard is counter-suing him for $100 million.
The former married couple have also accused one another of abuse.
The trial is expected to wrap up at the end of the month.