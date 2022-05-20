NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
johnny depp

Johnny Depp's Disney Demand Of '1M Alpacas' Came Up In Court & He Couldn't Stop Laughing

Lawyer Camille Vasquez cracked up, too.

Global Staff Writer
Johnny Depp in the court room. Right: Johnny Depp laughing at the questions being asked by Heard's lawyers.

Johnny Depp in the court room. Right: Johnny Depp laughing at the questions being asked by Heard's lawyers.

Court TV

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has seen some weird moments, from a vaping witness to accusations of pooping on a bed, but things took another strange turn this week when alpacas came up in court.

Depp was seen cracking up during testimony from a Disney executive on Thursday, after Heard's lawyers asked the exec about Depp's future with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Heard's team brought up a moment from earlier in the trial, when Depp said he wouldn't return as Jack Sparrow for Pirates - not even for a particularly odd form of payment.

Heard's lawyer's exact question was: "Is Disney aware that Mr. Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another Pirates of the Caribbean franchise role for $300 million and a million alpacas?"

The question instantly sent Depp laughing, but the lawyer didn't stop there.

After the Disney exec answered no, Heard's lawyer followed up with another question.

"Did Disney entertain paying Mr. Depp more than $300 million and [providing] him with more than a million alpacas to be able to obtain his services for any future Pirates of the Caribbean role?" her lawyer asked.

This time Depp couldn't contain his laughter and even had to cover his mouth with the back of his wrist to keep composure.

Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez, who's recently taken the spotlight in the trial proceedings, were both laughing at the questions.

It was a light moment for some at the defamation trial, which has been filled with bizarre moments and disturbing allegations from both sides.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. She didn't name him but he says it clearly points to him, and he lost roles in films such as the Pirates franchise because of it.

Heard is counter-suing him for $100 million.

The former married couple have also accused one another of abuse.

The trial is expected to wrap up at the end of the month.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...