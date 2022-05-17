Johnny Depp's Lawyer Grilled Amber Heard Over Unpaid Charity Pledges & It Got Very Testy
Johnny Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, had a tense exchange with Amber Heard at the former couple's trial on Monday, where the lawyer pressed the actress for not keeping her promise to donate to charity.
The tense moment involved Heard's pledge to donate her entire $7-million divorce settlement, with half of that going to the American Civil Liberties Union. An ACLU exec told the court earlier in the trial that Heard did not follow through on that pledge, and that most of her promised $3.5 million remains unpaid.
Vasquez hammered Heard over the issue during cross-examination on Monday, repeatedly asking her to confirm that she had not donated the full $7 million to charity as she promised.
Heard insisted a few times that that's "incorrect," and at one point said: "I pledged the entirety of the settlement, $7 million to charity, and I intend to fulfil those obligations."
"Ms. Heard, that's not my question," Vasquez responded. "Please, try to answer my question."
Vasquez then pressed her on the issue.
"Sitting here today, you have not donated the $7 million — donated, not pledged, donated — the $7 million divorce settlement to charity."
"I use 'pledge' and 'donation' synonymous with one another," Heard told Vasquez at the trial.
"But I don't," said Vasquez.
Heard eventually answered a "yes or no" question on the issue, acknowledging that she has not "yet" paid the full amount she promised to the ACLU.
"Johnny sued me," she added.
Vasquez then suggested that Heard didn't pay the charities because she wanted Depp's money for herself.
"I didn't want anything and I didn't get anything," Heard said.
"You wanted Mr. Depp's money," Vasquez insisted.
The tense exchange played out as Depp's team got their first crack at Heard, following her testimony with her own lawyer over the last few days of the trial.
Depp and Heard are suing each other for defamation at a court in Virginia. They've each accused each other of abuse during their relationship, which ended after their brief marriage in 2016.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed in which she claims to have been a victim of domestic violence. She didn't name him in the piece but he says it clearly points to him and that the article ruined his career.
Heard is counter-suing for $100 million, and has accused Depp in court of physically, emotionally and sexually abusing her during their time together.
Depp has insisted that he never hit her.
The trial is expected to run until the end of the month.