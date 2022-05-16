Amber Heard Blamed Johnny Depp's Dog For The Poop In The Bed & Called It 'Disgusting'
"I don’t think that’s funny, period."
Amber Heard insisted on Monday that it was Johnny Depp's teacup Yorkie who left a poop on his side of their bed, in one of the most talked-about and disputed incidents that's come up at the former couple's defamation trial.
The infamous feces incident happened right after the pair had a fight at Heard's 30th birthday party near the end of their marriage. He went to sleep at one of his homes and she slept in their shared bed at their penthouse that night. Later the next day, Depp's housekeeper sent him a photo of a poop on his side of the bed.
Heard testified on Monday that it was "absolutely not" her who left the poop in the bed. She also denied ever telling Depp's driver that it was a "joke" or a prank gone wrong.
“I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what grown woman does," she said, while being questioned by her lawyer on the stand. She added that she was not in a "pranking mood" at the time because Depp had allegedly attacked her at her party.
"My life was falling apart," she said. “I don’t think that’s funny, period. That’s disgusting.”
Depp has denied ever striking Heard during their relationship.
Heard testified that she slept in their shared bed after the fight with Depp, and that he slept elsewhere that same night. The next morning she says her friend climbed into bed with her and showed her a birthday tribute video, then they got up and packed their things to go to Coachella.
Meanwhile, Heard said her dog Pistol and Depp's dog Boo — both of them teacup Yorkies — were on the bed while they packed.
“We had to leave her in bed so she wouldn’t be encouraged to go to the bathroom,” Heard said, referring to Depp's dog Boo. She added that Boo had "eaten Johnny's weed as a puppy," and that the dog had bowel control issues through much of its life.
Heard also rejected earlier testimony from Starling Jenkins, Depp's driver who said that she admitted to him that she left the poop as a "horrible practical joke gone wrong."
Heard said Starling gave her and her friends a ride home from Coachella while they were on drugs, but she denied ever having a conversation with him during that ride.
Last month, Depp testified about how shocked he was to receive a photo of the poop that day.
"My initial response to that was, I laughed," he said.
He added that Heard blamed the poop on the dogs at the time, but he didn't believe her because he knows their "funk."
"It was not the dogs," he said. "They're teacup Yorkies. They weigh about 4 pounds each."
Depp and Heard have each accused one other of abuse, both leading up to and during their 2015-2016 marriage. They are now suing each other for defamation in Virginia over those competing claims.
Depp’s $50-million lawsuit stems from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed by Heard, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. She didn’t name him but his lawyers say it clearly points to him.
Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million.
The trial returned on Monday after a one-week break, and is expected to wrap up at the end of the month.
Heard is expected to face cross-examination later in the day.