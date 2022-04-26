Amber Heard's Lawyer Objected To His Own Question & Johnny Depp Totally Cracked Up In Court
"Objection!"
The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial has been pretty messy so far, but the court seemed to get a good laugh on Monday when one of Heard's lawyers basically played himself while questioning a witness.
The moment happened while Depp's house manager, Ben King, was taking questions on the stand about the time Depp severed his fingertip.
Heard's lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, asked King a question, but Depp's lawyer shot it down with an objection.
Rottenborn then tried to rephrase the question: "You didn't know what could cause damage to Mr. Depp's hand while you were there on March 8, correct?" he asked.
"Dr. Kipper told me he'd sustained an injury on one of his fingers —" began King.
"Objection! Hearsay," Rottenborn said.
"Wait," the judge said. "You asked the question."
"Oh... OK," a frazzled-looking Rottenborn said. Video shows most of the court, including Johnny Depp, appearing to snicker or outright laugh at the move.
Also on Monday, Depp got snippy with Rottenborn when the lawyer interrupted him mid-sentence.
"Objection your honour. Hearsay," Rottenborn said in the middle of Depp's testimony.
"I haven't finished my sentence," Depp said, with an amused smile on his face. "How do you know?"
A makeup company called out another of Heard's lawyers over the weekend for showing the court a makeup kit that the actress allegedly used during her relationship with Depp. The brand, Milani Cosmetics, pointed out that the kit the lawyer was holding didn't exist at the time Heard is said to have used it.
Depp and Heard are suing each other with duelling claims of defamation. The battle stems from a 2018 op-ed that Heard wrote for the Washington Post, in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse. She didn't name Depp, but his lawyers say it clearly points to him.
Depp is seeking $50 million in damages for the impact the allegations have had on his career. Heard is countersuing him for $100 million.
She is expected to take the stand at some point later in the trial.
The trial is being streamed live for free online.