Drew Barrymore's Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Jokes Didn't Go Over Well & She Just Apologized
She called the trial a "seven-layer dip of insanity."
Drew Barrymore just admitted that she went too far with her comments about the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, after describing it as "crazy" on her talk show.
Barrymore also described the televised court battle as a “seven-layer dip of insanity,” though she has since walked that back.
“I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” Barrymore said in a video on her Instagram Monday. “I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me.”
She added that she now appreciates the “depth” of the case and “I will grow and change from it.”
Depp and Heard are suing each other for defamation in a Virginia courtroom after years of feuding with one another in public. They’ve also both accused each other of abuse dating back to their brief and fight-filled marriage from 2015-2016.
Depp’s lawsuit stems from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed written by Heard, in which she claims to have been a victim of domestic abuse. Depp’s lawyers say it clearly points to him without naming him, and that he’s lost major film roles because of it. His side also argues that it was Heard who abused him.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, and she is counter-suing for $100 million.
The civil case has been playing out in court and on TV for several weeks while generating a ton of buzz, headlines and irreverent videos online. The court has heard about Depp's severed fingertip, feces left in his bed, several fights between the couple and many other sordid details from their life together.
Depp has already taken the stand at the trial while Heard is expected to testify this week. The trial is expected to last a few more weeks.