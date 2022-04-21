Johnny Depp Testified That Amber Heard Left Poop In His Bed & 'It Was Not The Dogs'
"I could only laugh."
Someone left “fecal matter” in Johnny Depp’s bed after he broke up with Amber Heard, and he’s pretty sure he knows who it was.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor accused his ex-wife of leaving the nasty surprise for him during his testimony in court Wednesday amid a much longer list of grievances he’s got against her.
Depp said he told Heard that they were done during a fight and that they didn't see each other for several days while she cleared out of their house.
Then his housekeeper sent him a photo of a nasty surprise that she found in their shared bed.
"My initial response to that was, I laughed," Depp told a courtroom in Virginia. "It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh."
He added that Heard tried to blame the incident on their dogs, but that didn't make sense to him.
"She brought up the fecal matter on the bed. She tried to blame it on the dogs," Depp told the court. "They're teacup Yorkies. They weigh about 4 pounds each."
Depp added that he knows his dogs' "funk," and it "was not the dogs."
The accusation previously came up in a U.K. court battle between the pair, when Depp alleged that either Heard or her friend had left the surprise themselves. "I thought that was an oddly fitting end to the relationship," he said at that trial in 2020.
Heard denied the claim and accused Depp of striking her earlier that night — a claim that he denied.
Depp, 58, is currently suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. Heard claimed in the piece that she had been a victim of domestic abuse. She didn't mention Depp by name but his lawyers say it clearly points to him, and that the piece damaged his career and reputation.
Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million. She has alleged that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her.
The trial is the latest in a very public feud between the two, who were married in 2015 and divorced a year later after several months together.
Depp told his side of the story on Tuesday and Wednesday and was slated to be cross-examined on Thursday.
Heard is expected to testify later in the trial.
The entire trial has been available to stream online for free at Court TV.