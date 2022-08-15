Johnny Depp's Comeback Is On & He's Going To Direct His First Movie In 25 Years
He's teaming up with Al Pacino!
Johnny Depp is already shooting his first acting role since winning his court case against Amber Heard, but now he's poised to make another comeback -- this time to the director's chair.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has signed on to direct the upcoming film Modigliani, a biopic about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
It'll be Depp's first directing role in 25 years and he'll also co-produce the movie with Al Pacino.
The last movie Depp directed was the 1997 film The Brave, which he also starred in alongside Marlon Brando.
Modigliani is based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and will be set in 1916 Paris following an eventful few days in the life of the sculptor and painter.
"The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honoured and truly humbled to bring to the screen," said Depp in a statement to THR. "It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."
This is one of the few projects Depp has taken on since his infamous defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard that was concluded earlier this summer.
Depp is also starring in the historical love story Jeanne du Barry, in which he will play the role of King Louis XV.
Producers for the movie released their first image of Depp earlier this month.
\u201cFrance\u2019s Why Not Productions has unveiled a playful first teaser image of Johnny Depp in the role of King Louis XV in French director Ma\u00efwenn\u2019s historical love story \u2018Jeanne du Barry,\u2019 in which she also co-stars as the titular courtesan https://t.co/m56W8MEwRk\u201d— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline Hollywood) 1660147296
Both of Depp's comeback films are being shot in Europe, with Jeanne du Barry already underway and Modigliani due to start in spring 2023.