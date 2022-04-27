Johnny Depp Is Done Testifying About Amber Heard & These Were The Most Shocking Moments
Amber Heard still has to tell her side of it.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Johnny Depp wrapped up his testimony about Amber Heard in their defamation trial this week and the internet is still sifting through all the shocking moments that came out of the first part of their televised court battle.
Depp is suing Heard for a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post, in which she claims that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Although she never specifically mentioned Depp, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor says it clearly points to him. He also claims that she was the one who abused him during their marriage from 2015-2016.
Depp is seeking $50 million and Heard is suing him back for $100 million, in a case that's playing out in a Virginia courtroom and live online via Court TV.
Although there've been plenty of jokes and memes surrounding the trial, it's important to recognize that these are still two people fighting over a ruined marriage and alleged abuse.
Here are some (but not all) of the moments that captivated the internet during Johnny Depp's testimony, with Amber Heard expected to take the stand at some point in the future.
Poop in Johnny Depp's bed
Depp revealed in court that he believes Heard pooped in their shared bed after he told her he wanted to end their marriage.
This story came up in a previous U.K. court battle between the two, but this time we got to see it discussed in depth on TV.
Depp said his housekeeper sent him a photo of feces in the bed he shared with Heard. And while he hasn't been able to prove that it was hers, he also says it's impossible that her dogs left it, as she has claimed.
"It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh," said Depp.
Is Amber Heard twinning Johnny Depp's outfits?
Trial-watchers spotted a few curious similarities between Depp's outfits and Heard's in the early days of the trial. Some even suggested that Heard was copying Depp's looks the following day, in what they claimed might be a kind of mind game.
In one case, they pointed out that Heard seemed to copy Depp by wearing a Gucci bee tie. On other days, she wore a grey suit after he did and a black outfit the day after he did.
Is it actually a thing though?
We took a look at their outfits over the last two weeks and while there are definitely some similarities over the first few days, the pattern doesn't hold up in the long term, especially when Heard starts wearing dresses instead of suits.
Johnny Depp arguing with Amber Heard's lawyer
Amber Heard's lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, spent a few days cross-examining Johnny Depp on the stand and it generated several testy exchanges between the two that later ended up on TikTok.
Observers caught Rottenborn fumbling with his documents several times and videos show Depp often losing his patience with the lawyer's questions by using a snarky comeback.
Internet users have put the exchanges into several supercuts.
@mculokii
Reply to @mculokii he had to deal with the entire circus tdy, bless him 😂 #johnnydepp #justiceforjohnnydepp #fyp #foryou
One supercut shows Rottenborn going through Depp's texts and asking, over and over: "Did I read that right?"
Although looking increasingly irritated, Depp always kept his composure and confirmed Rottenborn's questions.
There was also one head-scratching moment when Rottenborn asked another witness a question, then objected to it mid-answer.
"You asked the question," the judge said, as Depp and many others cracked up.
Johnny Depp's severed fingertip
One major element in Depp's testimony was a fight he had with Heard toward the end of their marriage, when the two were living in Australia. Depp said his fingertip was severed on glass from a bottle that Heard threw at him, although she has denied that it was a bottle.
Around the same time, Depp visited a children's hospital in Australia dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean. One of the children asked what happened to his fingertip and he responded in character, saying that he got hungry and ate it.
@jd_justice
The “mmmmm” says it all!!! #johnnydepp #amberheard #justiceforjohnnydepp #fyp #defamationtrial #captainjacksparrow #fyp
Depp told the court that he lied to a doctor about how it happened.
Amber Heard's secret video
Heard's lawyer zeroed in on a video that she secretly recorded of Depp, in which he appears to drunkenly trash a kitchen before pouring himself a large glass of wine.
"I may have assaulted a couple of cabinets but I did not touch Ms. Heard," Depp said in court. He also denied ever striking her.
Depp and Rottenborn then got into it over whether his glass of wine could be described as a "mega pint."
Johnny Depp's texts with Paul Bettany
Amber Heard's lawyers questioned Depp at length about the texts he sent to and about Heard during their relationship. One big moment from that line of questioning came when they read out his texts to friend Paul Bettany.
"Let's burn Amber!" Depp wrote to Bettany in a 2013 exchange, before he and Heard were married.
"Having thought it through I don't think we should burn Amber," Bettany said.
The texts got more graphic after that.
Depp claimed in court that he was making a reference to a Monty Python skit with that line.
Testimony is expected to continue into May, with Heard slated to take the stand at some point before the jury makes its decision.