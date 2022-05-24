Courtney Love Says Backing Johnny Depp Was 'Wrong' & She Didn't Mean To Do It In Public
"I certainly don't always do the right thing."
Courtney Love is sorry for speaking her mind about the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. @courtneylove | Instagram, Court TV
Love apologized for seeming to support Depp in a recent Instagram post, after a friend "accidentally" shared video of her discussing the trial.
In the video, which has since been deleted, Love tells a story of how Depp performed CPR on her after she overdosed in 1995. She also described a few other times when he's helped her out.
"I don’t really want to make judgments publicly, but I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room with Sal," she said in the video.
The videos were taken down, and she addressed the slip-up on Saturday through an Instagram post where she said the trial isn't "any of my f*cking business."
"I engaged in expressing thoughts online. The platform accidentally posted a story I didn’t want public (I’m sure it was not deliberate)," she wrote in her lengthy caption. "In it I am weaponising snark (what else do we do with snark?)."
"Was it my own (granted, massive, a character defect, ego?). Was it a genuine, expression of support for someone whose been a wondrous presence in our lives? Is it ANY OF MY F*CKING BUSINESS? No."
People and The Daily Mail shared details of Love's original comments before the videos were taken down.
"Johnny, when I was on crack and (daughter) Frances (Bean Cobain) was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she's never showed me, on her 13th birthday," Love said in one clip.
"You know, she said to me when she was 13, 'Mama, he saved my life.' And she said it again."
Love also said she knows what it feels like to be the "most hated woman in America," while comparing herself to Heard.
The Cut reports that Love also went off on Heard in her videos.
"If you use a movement for your own personal gain and you inhabit queer, feminist, intersectional spaces and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served — whatever it is."
Depp and Heard are expected to wrap up their trial this week.