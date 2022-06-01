The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Is Over & These Are Their Comeback Movie Roles
They'll be back on screen very soon 👀
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court feud has been resolved - for now - but the show must go on.
Both actors are already scheduled to return to the screen in the near future, with their next films expected to debut in 2023.
Heard has already shot her comeback role as Mera in Aquaman 2, which is slated for release next year. That role came up a lot at the trial, but it's not the only one she has in the works.
Heard will also be starring as Grace Burnham in a supernatural film called In the Fire next year, according to her IMDB page.
Depp has already said in court that he doesn't expect to return as Jack Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of him.
He's expected to play France's King Louis XV in the upcoming film about Louis' mistress, Jeanne Du Barry.
Depp is set to begin filming the French drama this summer, with most scenes being shot around emblematic Parisian landmarks and mainly in the Palace of Versailles. The actor hadn't been part of a feature film since 2019's Minamata, reports Deadline.
Heard said during the trial that her role in Aquaman 2 was significantly cut down amid the pro-Depp backlash against her, although Warner Bros. has said that the decision was more about her chemistry with star Jason Momoa, reported Syfy.
Depp and Heard have each said that the other smeared them in public and damaged their careers as a result.
Johnny Depp ultimately won the defamation court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia this week, although an appeal is expected.