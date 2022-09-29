The Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial Is Becoming A Movie Now & It's Dropping This Weekend
The actor playing Johnny Depp has 'nailed' his voice.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high-profile defamation trial is now getting its own movie, barely four months after the verdict.
Streaming service Tubi is set to release an original movie titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial on Friday, September 30, covering the seven-week trial all over again.
The movie stars Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp and Megan Davis as Amber Heard -- and going by the trailer, the actors sure seem to have done their research right.
Hapka even sports a goatee, a low ponytail and dark sunglasses to correctly imitate the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's look during the trial. But he came armed with something else that made his portrayal even more accurate.
"Say whatever you want about this, but that guy nailed Johnny's voice," reads a comment under the movie's trailer on Youtube.
The wardrobe for the movie also replicates outfits pretty accurately, particularly Heard's fashion choices.
Davis, the actor who plays Heard, can be seen wearing dark blazers, white shirts and skinny bowties in the trailer.
The minute-long trailer highlights moments from the trial, including Heard's alleged affair with James Franco, which was brought up during the trial.
Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial | Official Trailer | A Tubi Originalwww.youtube.com
Depp and Heard went on trial earlier this summer, after on-screen Jack Sparrow sued his ex-wife for libel, alleging that she defamed him in a column she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.
The trial was subject to intense social media coverage in real-time, with many public members weighing in on every move the feuding exes made on platforms like Twitter and TikTok, which was also touched on during the trailer.
Depp ended up winning by a landslide, but the media and his fans online were also accused of unfairly treating Heard during the trial.
The movie officially comes out on September 30 and it'll be interesting to see how they've tackled this, or not.