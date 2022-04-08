The Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard Trial Will Include Many Famous Names & Here's What To Expect
It's shaping up to be a bitter fight.
A lot of big names will be speaking at the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, which is expected to expose new elements of their bitter feud when it starts Monday in Fairfax County, Virginia.
The actor is suing the actress for libel, alleging she defamed him in a Washington Post column from 2018. Heard claimed in the piece that she was a victim of domestic violence, though she did not mention her former partner's name.
She is countersuing him for defamation in the case after his lawyer referred to her statements as "fake" and a "hoax."
Depp is seeking $50 million in this defamation case, while Heard is seeking $100 million and to be granted immunity from Depp's complaint, the Independent reports.
Depp and Heard will each take the stand on Monday, followed by many of their famous friends and acquaintances.
The New York Post reports that representatives from Disney and Warner Bros will be present, as well as the ACLU, the LAPD and at least one nurse.
Elon Musk, James Franco, Paul Bettany, Ellen Barkin, Amanda de Cadenet and iO Tillet are also expected to be part of the trial, Vulture reports. They likely will not all be there in person, with some of them showing up via video link instead.
Approximately 120 people are on the witness list.
The new evidence for this trial will include unseen police bodycam footage from one of the ex-couple’s altercations, as well as text messages between Depp and Bettany, reports the New York Post.
Heard and Depp started dating in 2009 and were married in 2015. However, their relationship quickly soured after that. Heard filed for divorce in 2016, and the two have been fighting in court over allegations of physical abuse and defamation in the years since.
Each of them claims that the other has damaged their career with their public statements during the battle.
The court case is expected to play out over about two weeks.
Those who want to watch from home can log onto the Court TV website and tune in.