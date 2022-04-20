Johnny Depp Testified That Amber Heard Hated Him & He Lost A Fingertip In One Big Fight
"Ms. Heard was unable to be wrong."
Johnny Depp told a Virginia courtroom about how Amber Heard would get "violent" with him during their argument-filled marriage on Wednesday, on his second day of testifying in their trial.
The actor laughed off the idea that he would ever hit her, and went into detail about one particularly bad fight in which he lost the tip of his middle finger.
Depp told the court that Heard got upset after she was asked to sign a post-nuptial agreement in 2015, and that she followed him to a basement bar where she threw bottles of vodka at him.
According to Depp, the bottles shattered and when he put a hand on the bar, the glass cut his fingertip to the bone.
"I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that's probably the closest I've ever been," he told the court, according to the Associated Press. The court was also show a photo of his ruined fingertip.
He went on to say that he used his bloody fingertip to write out Heard's lies in his own blood, and that he lied to doctors about how it happened afterward.
He also described how she would constantly berate him and how she was "unable to be wrong" in their disagreements. He added that she had "pure hatred" for him and that would often escalate with rage, anger and violence, Sky News reports.
"There were times when I would just go and lock myself in the bathroom or a place where she couldn’t get to," he said.
Depp also denied hitting her for making fun of his old "Winona Forever" tattoo, and claimed that while he would use drugs and alcohol to cope with their relationship.
On Tuesday, Depp testified that he never struck Heard “in any way. Nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”
He added that he’s “obsessed with the truth” and he wants to clear up her allegations for the sake of his children.
Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, are suing each other for defamation amid the fallout of a nasty divorce. They were married in 2015 and they split up several months later.
They’ve been fighting each other in court and trading abuse accusations in public ever since.
Depp’s lawsuit revolves around a 2018 op-ed that Heard wrote in The Washington Post, in which she says she was a victim of domestic violence. She doesn’t name him in the piece but his lawyers say it pretty clearly points to him anyway, and that the piece has harmed his career.
Heard is counter-suing Depp for smearing her in public and trying to silence her. She alleges that he physically and sexually abused her on multiple occasions.
He's seeking $50 million while she's looking for a payout of $100 million.
Heard is expected to take the stand later in the trial, and the list of potential witnesses also includes James Franco, Elon Musk and Paul Bettany.
The entire trial has been available to stream online for free at Court TV.