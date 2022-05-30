Johnny Depp Gave A Surprise Performance At A UK Concert & Fans Say It Was 'Awesome'
He sang and played guitar with pal Jeff Beck.
Johnny Depp took a breather after a month of court dates and rocked out alongside buddy Jeff Beck at a concert in the United Kingdom.
The actor, who is awaiting the verdict for his defamation trial against Amber Heard, surprised fans when he joined Beck on stage at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday night. Music fans grabbed their phones and filmed Depp's performance, as he both sang and played guitar on stage.
Some who posted the footage of Depp on stage described the moment as "amazing" and mind-blowing.
The pair have performed together many times in the past, and they're described as "musical soulmates" on Beck's website.
They performed Marvin Gaye's What's Goin' On, Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing and they revisited their 2022 collaboration Isolation, a remake of the 1970 John Lennon Song, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Depp clearly isn't waiting around Virginia for the verdict in his highly public court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.
The jury started its deliberation in the defamation case on Friday.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages for defamation, while she is counter-suing for $100 million.
The publicly-televised trial has generated a ton of attention online, and Depp's fans have been very vocal in their calls for "justice" around the case.
Many of those fans were excited to see him cut loose on stage Sunday.
"Johnny is an absolute mad man…leaves court Friday..playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday.. with Jeff Beck..mind blown," tweeted @oneloveearth.
"Johnny singing Isolation OMG," said @salvegvm.
"Johnny Depp... Jeff Beck London ... He finally gets to breathe and do what he loves! Good for him!!!" tweeted @equippedfairy.
The jury is expected to decide on Depp's and Heard's lawsuits in the coming days.