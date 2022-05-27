The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Is Up To The Jury Now & Here's What Happens Next
We're waiting on two verdicts 👀
After a six-week court battle, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will now let a jury decide the verdict of the defamation trial.
Both sides spent Friday presenting their final arguments, wrapping up a long and highly public legal process.
The only thing left is the jury's decision.
The jurors will have a lot to think about after six weeks of testimony, in which the former married couple accused one another of abuse.
Several striking testimonies emerged over the course of the trial, as the actors described how they got together and what happened before the end of their brief marriage from 2015 to 2016.
The court heard about a poop left in Depp's bed, a fight in which his fingertip was apparently severed, the first time Depp allegedly hit Heard and several other claims of abuse.
Depp insisted that he'd never struck Heard, and that she mentally and physically abused him while they were together.
Heard accused Depp of physically and sexually abusing her on multiple occasions, often while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She has acknowledged hitting him, but has said that she did not abuse him.
Despite those allegations, it’s not a criminal trial and no one will be going to jail because of it.
Instead, the jury will have to decide who — if anyone — should be forced to pay up for what they've said in the past.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she claimed to be a "public figure representing domestic abuse." She didn't name Depp but he's argued that it clearly points to him, and that he lost major roles and millions of dollars because of the damage it did to his reputation.
His side basically has to prove that she lied on purpose, and that she did it just to hurt him, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million. She claims that his lawyer defamed her and harmed her reputation by calling the op-ed a "hoax." Her team has defended her by saying that she told the truth about Depp and that her opinion is protected as free speech.
Heard's side has to prove that Depp's lawyer was trying to harm her reputation or that he knew his claims were lies.
So what next?
The seven-member jury will try to reach a verdict in each actor's case, and it could go a few different ways.
One or both of the actors could win their case and be awarded a payout from the other. However, the jury can adjust the amount if it thinks $100 million or $50 million is too much.
Both sides could also lose their respective cases, and no one will get paid. The jury has to come to a unanimous decision, and if one person doesn't agree on one of the verdicts, the suit will fail.
So when will we find out?
There's no scheduled time for a verdict, although the judge has said there would be no deliberation over the weekend. In other words, if the jury doesn't turn around and deliver a verdict late Friday, the earliest it will come is Tuesday next week.