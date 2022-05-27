Amber Heard Broke Down On The Stand & Said She's Had 'Death Threats' From Johnny Depp Fans
"I'm a human being!"
Amber Heard burst into tears while describing the backlash she's faced amid her legal battle with Johnny Depp, on her final day on the stand Thursday.
The Aquaman actress said she's received thousands of death threats from Depp supporters, and that they've only increased since the trial began.
"This is painful, and this is humiliating for any human being," she said while fighting through tears on the stand. "I'm a human being!"
Heard also spoke about the internet users who have been "mocking my testimony about being assaulted," and that all she wants, in the end, is to "get my voice back."
"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened, every single day," said Heard.
"People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that."
Depp and Heard are suing each other over duelling claims of defamation, and have also accused one another of abuse during their relationship and their brief marriage from 2015 to 2016.
The entire trial has been live-streamed online for the world to see, and the footage has inspired countless memes, explainers and TikTok videos — often from Depp's enthusiastic fanbase.
During the cross-examination on Thursday, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez criticized Heard's claims and said that her "lies have been exposed to the world multiple times."
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over her 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post, while she is countersuing for $100 million.
During her final words on the stand, the actress also stated that all she wants is for "Johnny to leave me alone."
"Johnny threatened... promised me that if I ever left him, he'd make me think of him every single day that I lived," she said.
Both sides were scheduled to deliver their final statements on Friday. After that, the case will be in the jury's hands.