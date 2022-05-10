TikTok Is Obsessed With Amber Heard's 'Dog Stepped On A Bee' Clip & Here's Where It's From
So many rhymes 🐝
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been all over the news recently because of their defamation trial, but now the actress is unintentionally taking over social media with a clip that's gone viral on TikTok.
Users have been stitching and riffing off of a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the televised trial on May 4, when Heard was testifying about a fight with Depp during their relationship.
Heard was listing off the things that happened after the incident, and at one point she said: "My dog stepped on a bee." She then turned her head and made a pained expression.
TikTok pounced on that clip, and millions of people have since watched videos of users stitching it with their own rhymes. Many of those videos have racked up hundreds of thousands, if not millions of views over the last week.
People have come up with some very creative rhymes, and here are some of the ones that have gotten the most attention.
The most liked video from the trend is by the user @hashtagghosting123, who says, "I forgot my house key," while showing herself standing outside her front door.
The video amassed 6.1 million views and over 850k likes.
She stitched the video with a Canadian TikToker @jeff.rad, who recreated the trend by saying, "my dad has to pee."
The next most viral video from the trend is by the user @bencotton37107, who stitched the video and said, "Jimmy Saville shagged me," garnering 2.5 million views and over 200k likes.
He stitched the video with another user's take on the trend in which she made the rhyme "my child spilled my tea."
Other creative takes on the trend include the rhymes "my mom's stuck in a tree," "I just wanna see," and "Lasagna has a 'g'".
Although the clip has generated plenty of jokes on social media, it's worth pointing out that it emerged from an intense day of testimony at the defamation trial between Depp and Heard.
Heard mentioned the bee while describing the day when Depp allegedly conducted a cavity search on her during a drug-fuelled holiday at a trailer with friends.
The actress alleges that Depp "was looking for his drugs, his cocaine."
After their explosive fight, Heard recalled that they left the trailer where the incident occurred and that they went to the vet afterward because her dog stepped on a bee.
The former couple's dogs have come up a few times at the trial, including around the infamous incident when Heard allegedly left poop in Depp's bed. "It was not the dogs," Depp said of that incident.
Heard and Depp have each accused on another of abuse, and they're currently suing each other for defamation in a Virginia courtroom.
Depp has already taken the stand and Heard spent two days testifying last week.
The trial is now on pause until May 16 and is expected to wrap up at the end of the month.