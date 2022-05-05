Amber Heard Testified That Johnny Depp Did A 'Cavity Search' On Her & Accused Her Of Cheating
“He was looking for his drugs, his cocaine.”
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Amber Heard testified that Johnny Depp allegedly conducted a "cavity search" on her during a drug-fuelled fit of jealousy, in one of several incidents she described on her first day of speaking at their defamation trial.
Heard claimed that the incident occurred in May 2013, when Heard and Depp were on a trip to “a fancy trailer park” with a couple of friends. She says he falsely accused her of cheating, then accused her of hiding cocaine before performing the search.
The couple and their friends were on the getaway to do some “laughy” drugs like mushrooms and MDMA when things took a turn, she said.
She recalled that one of their female friends on the trip started feeling the effects of the MDMA while they were sitting around a campfire and leaned into Heard and rested her head on her shoulder.
“I took it to be the effects of the drugs,” said Heard.
Seeing the woman cozy up to his wife, Depp got “really upset” and started making a scene and accused Heard of cheating, she said.
Eventually the couple ended up in their trailer, where Heard says the fight escalated and became physical.
“He rips my underwear off, and then…he proceeds to do a cavity search,” shared Heard, at which she broke down in tears during the testimony.
Heard shared that Depp told her that “he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine.”
She recalled that “he just shoved his fingers inside.
“I didn’t say stop or anything,” said Heard. “I froze.”
Heard says that she doesn’t remember much after that, including going to bed or talking about the incident.
“I just remember wanting it to be OK…whatever trip that was to end…for it to just go back to normal,” the actress said during the trial.
Heard described earlier in the day how Depp was "intense" with her from the beginning of their relationship. She also spoke about the first time he allegedly struck her.
Depp has said he's never hit Heard in his life.
Heard also testified that Depp was very different under various kinds of drugs, and he would often accuse her of infidelity and call her a "whore."
The two are suing each other for defamation in Virginia, where Depp is seeking $50 million and Heard is seeking $100 million. They've also each accused the other of abuse dating back to their relationship and, later, in their marriage that ran from 2015-2016.
Depp's lawsuit is focused on a Washington Post op-ed that Heard wrote in 2018, in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. She did not name him in that piece.
Depp's team has already presented their case in court. Heard continued her testimony on Thursday.