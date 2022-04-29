Amber Heard Admitted To Leaving Poop In Johnny Depp's Bed, According To His Driver In Court
"A horrible practical joke gone wrong."
Amber Heard allegedly admitted to being responsible for the feces found in the bed she shared with Johnny Depp after a huge fight near the end of their marriage, according to his driver.
The claim emerged at the former married couple's trial in Virginia, where Depp and Heard are suing each other for defamation. They have also accused one another of abuse during their marriage.
Starling Jenkins, who worked for Depp’s security team as a driver in 2016, testified under oath on Thursday that Heard called the incident of poop left in the couple's bed a “horrible practical joke gone wrong.”
He said she admitted to it as he was driving her to Coachella following the incident.
"We had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss' bed prior to leaving the apartment," Jenkins said. He added that the surprise was "the defecation."
The testimony comes after Depp told the court about a fight the pair had at Heard's birthday, which came near the end of their marriage. The two slept at separate homes that night. The next day, Depp’s housekeeper sent him a photo of fecal matter found on his side of the bed at the apartment he shared with Heard.
“My initial response to that was, I laughed,” Depp said at the time. “It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”
He added that Heard tried to blame their dogs for the incident, but that didn't make sense to him because the dogs were tiny Yorkshire terriers. “It was not the dogs,” he said.
It wasn't the only odd moment to emerge from Thursday's testimony. During cross-examination, Heard's lawyer asked Depp's bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly, if he saw Depp "trying to urinate in the foyer."
"No," Connolly said. Depp then started chuckling.
"Mr. Depp had his penis out of his pants, didn't he?" Heard's lawyer asked.
"I think I'd remember seeing Mr. Depp's penis," Connolly said.
The court then cracked up at that.
Depp's team has been presenting its case for over two weeks now, and the actor himself has already testified.
He is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. The op-ed did not name Depp, but his team says it clearly pointed to him, and that it has damaged his reputation and career.
Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million, and has accused him of abuse.
Heard has yet to take the stand.
The trial is being streamed live on Court TV.