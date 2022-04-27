NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

johnny depp

A Psychologist Said Amber Heard Has Histrionic Personality Disorder & Here's What It Means

She was hired by Johnny Depp.

Global Staff Writer
Shannon Curry. Right: Amber Heard.

Shannon Curry. Right: Amber Heard.

Law & Crime TV

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp's legal team has diagnosed Amber Heard with borderline and histrionic personality disorders, the ex-couple's defamation trial heard Tuesday.

Dr. Shannon Curry shared her findings with the court after spending about 12 hours with the actress. She said she ran Heard through several mental health evaluations during two meetings, and that she also used previous psychiatric diagnoses to come to that conclusion.

"The results of Ms. Heard's evaluation supported two diagnoses: borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder," said Curry.

She added that Heard shows signs of "reactive" behaviour, "overly dramatic presentation" and that she goes from being a "princess" to a "victim," per the Guardian.

Curry also described Heard as “self-righteous," "judgemental" and "grossly exaggerating symptoms of PTSD."

People with histrionic personality disorder demonstrate a long-term pattern of "self-dramatization" in which they draw attention to themselves and crave excitement, according to the American Psychological Association. It also involves overreacting to minor events, angry outbursts and can also involve manipulative threats and gestures involving suicide.

Curry said that those with borderline personality disorder come off as charming and socially sophisticated, but their behaviour is volatile. She said they're prone to blowing up and are not aware of the issues caused by their way of thinking.

She added that those with borderline personality disorder have a "desperate fear of abandonment” and they can go to extreme lengths to keep their significant other close. Some of the attempts can involve physical aggression, self-harm or threats, she said.

“When somebody is afraid of being abandoned by their partner or by anybody else in their environment and they have this disorder, they’ll make desperate attacks to prevent that from happening," she said.

Curry said Depp's team hired her to determine whether there was evidence of "intimate partner violence" in Depp's relationship with Heard. His lawyers later asked her to examine Heard.

Heard's lawyer later brought up an old audio clip of Depp telling Heard that she has a "borderline personality disorder," and asked if it was a "coincidence" that Curry later came to the same conclusion.

Curry said she couldn't speak to that question.

Depp and Heard have each accused each other of abuse dating back to their 2015-2016 marriage. They're suing each other for defamation in the case, with Depp seeking $50 million and Heard seeking $100 million.

The entire trial is being streamed online at Court TV.

