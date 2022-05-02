Amber Heard Fired Her PR Team & She's Apparently 'Frustrated' By All The 'Bad Headlines'
New team, who's this?
Amber Heard is making some changes and she's starting with her PR team.
The Aquaman actress — who is set to testify this week in court for her defamation case against Johnny Depp — has reportedly fired her PR team just days before taking the stand.
On Sunday, May 1, Heard terminated her contract with Precision Strategies, after allegedly being unhappy with "bad headlines" and her portrayal in the press since the start of the trial, The Independent reports.
A source told the New York Post, who broke the news, that Heard “doesn’t like bad headlines."
The outlet also reported that another source mentioned that she is “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.”
Shane Communications has since been hired by the actress to handle all press for the remainder of the trial.
Since the beginning of the legal battle, an array of revelations concerning Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp's relationship have come out, including an occasion where she apparently admitted to defecating on the actor's bed.
Once Depp's legal team wraps up, Heard's team will follow by taking the legal stage on Tuesday, May 3.
NBC reports that an expert for Heard's side is expected go first and that she will "most likely take the stand [on] Wednesday."
Depp is suing Heard for defamation and is asking for $50 million USD after the actress wrote an essay about domestic abuse in the Washington Post in 2018. While Heard did not name Depp at the time, the content was widely believed to be about their relationship.
