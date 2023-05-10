Amber Heard Surfaced In Europe With Her Daughter & She's Left The Johnny Depp Fight Behind
She's starting a new life overseas.
Aquaman actress Amber Heard was spotted on an outing with her daughter in Europe this week, ahead of the first anniversary of her infamous court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard, 37, has largely stayed out of the public eye since last June, when a jury largely sided with Depp in their duelling defamation lawsuits.
She told NBC News' Savannah Guthrie after the trial that she'll dedicate her days to being a "full-time mom" going forward, and that appears to be what she's up to now.
Paparazzi photographers spotted Heard in Madrid this week on an outing with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, the Daily Mail reports. Heard has reportedly moved to Madrid after spending time in Mallorca.
"She's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise," a source close to Heard told the tabloid. That source added that Heard is in no rush to make more Hollywood movies, although she's leaving the door open for the "right project."
That means Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom might be the last we see of her on screen for quite some time. She is due to reprise her role as Mera in that film when it comes out late this year, despite calls for her to be cut from the cast.
Meanwhile Depp, 59, is gearing up for the release of his come back film Jeanne du Barry, in which he plays France's King Louis XV. The film is due to open the Cannes Film Festival on May 16.
Depp and Heard were together for a few years and briefly married before bitter fights led to their divorce. They sued one another for defamation last year and the jury ultimately found fault on both sides after a six-week trial that was broadcast widely on the internet.
Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages while Heard was awarded $2 million.
Heard later said that she didn't have the money to pay Depp, and the two ultimately settled in December. Heard reportedly agreed to pay Depp $1 million, which he would alter donate to charity.
"I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward," she wrote on Instagram at the time.
She hasn't posted a photo on her Instagram since she marked Oonagh Paige's first birthday on April 8, 2022.
Heard welcomed her daughter via a surrogate in 2021. The identity of the father has not been revealed.