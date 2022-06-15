Amber Heard Says She Still Loves Johnny Depp & She Revealed Her Post-Trial Plans
"I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all."
The world watched for weeks as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tore into each other in court, but now that the dust has settled, she says she still has love for her ex-husband.
"Absolutely, I love him," Heard told NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, in a newly-released clip from her first interview since the trial. "I loved him with all my heart."
She said something similar in a statement before the trial started in April, and apparently still feels that way after they traded horrible accusations of abuse in court.
"I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn't," she said. "I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all."
Heard currently owes Depp more than $10 million after he convinced a jury that she defamed him with a Washington Post op-ed in 2018. Heard won part of her defamation counter-suit against Depp and is due $2 million in damages, although that's well short of the $100 million she asked for.
Heard insisted in the interview that her op-ed "wasn't about Johnny," despite the jury finding otherwise.
Heard also addressed a text message that came up in court, in which Depp told her she'd face "total global humiliation" if she took him on.
"I know he promised it," she said. "I'm not a good victim. I get it. I'm not a likeable victim. I'm not a perfect victim."
Heard has already shot her role as Mera in the upcoming film Aquaman 2, but after that, it sounds like she won't be doing much acting for a while.
"I get to be a mom full-time," she said.
The actress has a 1-year-old girl named Oonagh Paige at home. She hasn't revealed who the father is.
She also sounded relieved to be moving on from the court battle that consumed her life over the last few months.
"I'm not juggling calls with lawyers," she said.
NBC is expected to air the full 60-minute interview with Heard on Friday, but the broadcaster released a few shorter clips from that chat earlier this week.
In the first clip, Heard said that the social media backlash against her wasn't "fair," although she doesn't blame the jury for taking Depp's side.
"He's a beloved character and people feel they know him," she said. "He's a fantastic actor."
In a second clip from the interview, Heard said she stands by "every word" of her testimony in court.
She also tried to answer some tough questions about her comments heard on tape in court, and her testimony that seemed to contradict what she said earlier.