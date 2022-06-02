Amber Heard Won Part Of Her Case Against Johnny Depp & Here's Where His Side Went Too Far
She got a small piece of the $100M she wanted.
Although Johnny Depp came out with the big win in his court fight with ex-wife Amber Heard, she still won part of her counter-suit against him, as the jury found that there was defamation on both sides.
The jury sided with Depp's entire defamation case and awarded him $15 million on Thursday, but it also found that Depp's lawyer defamed Heard with one statement in particular.
Heard had accused Depp, through his lawyers, of defaming her by referring to her claims of abuse as a "hoax" on multiple occasions.
The jury found that Depp's former lawyer, Adam Waldman, defamed Heard when he said that she called 911 and staged the scene of a fight with Depp, although it didn't side with her on any of the other claims.
Waldman made the comments to the Daily Mail while discussing one of Heard's allegations about a fight in 2016, after which she called 911.
"Quite simply this was an ambush, a hoax," Waldman told the outlet. "They set Mr. Depp up by calling the cops, but the first attempt didn't do the trick."
"The officers came to the penthouses, thoroughly searched and interviewed, and left after seeing no damage to face or property. So Amber and her friends spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight under the direction of a lawyer and publicist, and then placed a second call to 911."
The jury agreed with Heard's argument that those comments were defamatory, and they awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages.
However, they didn't side with her on the other times that Depp's team described her claims as a "hoax," and she didn't get anything close to the $100 million she asked for.
In the end, the judge knocked Depp's payout down to $10.35 million in the case, while Heard is due $2 million.
Heard's lawyers have already said they plan to appeal.