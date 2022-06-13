Amber Heard Broke Her Silence On Losing To Johnny Depp & Said Social Media Wasn't 'Fair'
"I don't care what anyone thinks about me."
Amber Heard blasted the social media users who mocked her throughout her court battle with Johnny Depp, in her first comments since he came out on top at their defamation trial.
"I don't care what anyone thinks about me or what judgements you want to make about what happened," Heard told NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, in a newly-released clip from a longer interview.
"But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all of this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation.
"You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."
Heard and Depp spent six weeks making their defamation cases against one another in front of cameras in a Virginia courtroom. Depp ultimately convinced the jury that she defamed him with a Washington post op-ed, and was awarded $15 million in damages. At the same time, Heard won one part of her defamation counter-suit and was awarded $2 million.
Although both actors accused one another of abuse in court, the internet's loudest voices largely sided with Depp. Social media users mocked Heard's testimony throughout the trial, and even gave her a nickname based on allegations that she once left poop on Depp's side of the bed.
NBC reports that videos with the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp hashtag were watched 20 billion times on TikTok during the trial, while a #JusticeForAmberHeard hashtag had only 27 million views. Depp's post-trial statement on Instagram has also been liked more than 19 million times, while Heard's is at about 443,000 likes.
Heard told NBC that although she was bothered by the social media backlash, she wasn't surprised to see the jury take her ex-husband's side.
"I don't blame them. I actually understand," Heard said in the interview clip. "He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."
Heard is due to pay $10.35 million to Depp in damages, although her lawyer has said that she "absolutely" will not be able to pay it. She is expected to appeal.
NBC is expected to release more footage from the interview with Heard on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week.