NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
johnny depp

Amber Heard Got A Marriage Proposal From A Saudi Man Who Says He's Better Than Johnny Depp

"You are a blessing."

Global Staff Writer
Amber Heard. Right: Amber Heart at a restaurant.

Amber Heard. Right: Amber Heart at a restaurant.

@amberheard | Instagram

It turns out the internet didn't completely "demonize" Amber Heard during her defamation fight with Johnny Depp, because she's already got a marriage proposal on the table from a man she's never met.

A man in Saudi Arabia has reportedly proposed to marry the Aquaman actress, despite the $10.35-million debt she now faces after losing most of the trial.

In a voice recording sent to Heard's official Instagram account, the unidentified man can be heard saying in Arabic that he's "better than Depp" and that he'll take care of her, reported NBC 15 News.

According to a rough translation, he says: "Amber, since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you."

"I've noticed that some people hate and bully you; therefore, I decided to marry you," continues the voice note." May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don't appreciate that. I am better than that old man."

Heard didn't respond to the DM, but it's one of the more positive reactions she's received on the internet lately -- even if it is a bit of a backhanded compliment.

The proposal comes after Heard and Depp went head-to-head in a six-week defamation trial that was broadcast around the world. Depp convinced the jury that she defamed him with a Washington Post op-ed in 2018, and the court ultimately awarded him $10.35 million in damages.

Heard's $100-million countersuit was mostly unsuccessful, although she did win one part of it and was awarded $2 million as a result.

Heard hasn't answered the Saudi man's marriage proposal yet, although something tells me that after what she just went through, she's probably not looking to become a "Mrs" any time soon.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...