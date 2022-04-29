A Petition To Cut Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Passed 2M Names & The Trial's Not Done Yet
Johnny Depp supporters want her out.
More than 2 million people have signed an online petition calling for Amber Heard to be cut out of the upcoming Aquaman sequel, as Johnny Depp's supporters rally around him during the ex-couple's defamation trial.
The petition urges Warner Bros. to recast the role of Mera, Aquaman's love interest, before it releases Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next year. She previously played the character in the first Aquaman and in Zack Snyder's Justice League.
The petition highlights Depp's claims that Heard abused him, and lists several of the allegations that have surfaced in their ongoing defamation trial in Virginia. It claims that carrying on with Heard would "glamorize a[n alleged] domestic abuser."
Heard has also accused Depp of abuse in their relationship, and neither of their claims have been proven in criminal court. A jury is still weighing each actor's claims in their civil trial.
However, that hasn't stopped Depp fans from pouncing on details that have emerged in court, such as Depp's story about how his fingertip was severed during an argument with Heard.
"He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life," reads the petition.
The petition was launched over a year ago, but it crossed 2 million names this week and added another 400,000-plus names by Friday.
Depp's fans have also flooded the comments section of the Aquaman Instagram page with calls for Heard to be fired. Many of them use the hashtag #CancelAmberHeard, or #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.
Heard's co-star and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, sent Depp backers into a frenzy this week after he reportedly started following Depp on Instagram. However, he hasn't come out publicly to pick a side in the battle.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. She didn't name Depp but his lawyers say it clearly points to him, and that he lost roles in films such as Fantastic Beasts because of her claims.
Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million.
A lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union suggested in court this week that Heard timed her op-ed to coincide with the release of the first Aquaman in late 2018, Variety reports.
She has yet to take the stand at their trial, which is expected to stretch into May.