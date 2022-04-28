A Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Witness Vaped Through His Testimony & The Judge Was Just Stunned
Dude had things to do 🚙
Two reputations and up to $100 million are on the line at the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, but it seems like one witness really has better things to do.
Alejandro Romero, the former doorman of the L.A. building Depp and Heard lived in together, testified while vaping and driving on Wednesday in a video appearance that left the trial judge stunned.
And the best part? Romero’s testimony was pre-recorded.
Judge Penny Azcarate was reportedly flummoxed by the whole thing, and she called for an early lunch to collect herself after it finished.
Romero also didn't do his homework before the trial, as he confessed that he didn’t go through the documents sent to him before his deposition.
“I know you guys sent me the pages to review and I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t want to review them because it’s been so long,” said Romero. “I just don’t want to deal with this anymore.”
That last line prompted a laugh from Depp.
Romero clarified that he did go through the witness statement and ensured that “everything that is written there was what [he] said and that It was accurate.
After being asked many questions, like what clothes Heard was wearing and her make-up from way back in 2015, Romero cracked and said: “I don’t even remember what I ate for breakfast." That one made the courtroom erupt into laughter.
Once the judge called for a break, she could be seen swaying her head with her eyebrows raised in disbelief and said: “That was a first. I’m sorry.
“I’ve never seen that before. I’ve seen a lot of things but never that,” added the judge.
Another member attending the trial called it “the most bizarre deposition.”
Romero was one of many witnesses who have testified so far at the high-profile and televised trial, which involves duelling claims of defamation and abuse from the ex-couple.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, while she is counter-suing for $100 million.
The trial is playing out in Virginia and Heard is expected to take the stand at some point before it's over.