Amber Heard's 'Bruise' Makeup Brand Is Calling Her Out For A Claim At The Johnny Depp Trial
Milani Cosmetics posted the receipts on TikTok.
Amber Heard's makeup-maker is wading into the bitter court fight between her and Johnny Depp, with a new TikTok video that suggests her lawyers don't have their facts straight.
Milani Cosmetics released a TikTok video over the weekend to address a key moment from the trial, where Heard's lawyers are arguing that Depp abused her.
In their opening statement, Heard's lawyers showed off a Milani Cosmetics correcting kit and said that she would use it to cover up "bruises" from Depp.
“This is what Amber carried in her purse for the entire relationship with Johnny Depp,” her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, said during her opening statement. “This was what she used," Bredehoft said, while showing off the cosmetics kit. "She became very adept at it.”
There's just one problem, according to Milani.
Depp and Heard were married from 2015 until 2016, but Milani says its correcting kit was not released until 2017.
"You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!" says the caption.
@milanicosmetics
You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!👀 #milanicosmetics
"We are here to provide the facts of the case," Milani wrote in a response on TikTok.
A source later told TMZ that Heard's lawyer was only using Milani's product as an example.
"Ms. Heard’s lawyer was using an example of the kind of makeup that she used, but it’s a sad day when a makeup company uses that as an opportunity to make light of what victims of domestic violence have to do to hide the results of the abuse they endure,” a source claiming to be Heard's friend told TMZ.
The trial has generated a ton of interest and some intense feelings from supporters on both sides of the bitter feud.
The #JusticeForJohnnyDepp side was happy to see Milani jumping in to back their guy and discredit his ex-wife.
"Milani Cosmetics going out of their way to prove Amber Heard literally lied in court about using their product to cover bruises because it came out YEARS after her 'abuse' from Johnny Depp… I am… in a state of shock," said @loeybug on Twitter.
Milani Cosmetics going out of their way to prove Amber Heard literally lied in court about using their product to cover bruises because it came out YEARS after her \u201cabuse\u201d from Johnny Depp\u2026 I am\u2026 in a state of shock— Loey (@Loey) 1650759753
"Shoutout to Milani cosmetics for single-handedly cracking the Johnny Depp case #JusticeForJohhnyDepp," tweeted @burkosesh.
Depp is suing Heard for defamation based on a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post, in which she claimed to have been the victim of domestic abuse. She didn't name Depp but his lawyers say it clearly points to him, and he's seeking $50 million from her for the damage it caused to his reputation.
Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million in the case, which has been running for nearly two weeks in a Virginia courtroom.
Depp was wrapping up his time on the stand Monday, while Heard is expected to testify later in the trial.