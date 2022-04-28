Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Amber Heard Dated Elon Musk After Johnny Depp & Texts Say She Was Just 'Filling Space'

"You weren’t in love with him to begin with"

Global Staff Writer
Amber Heard. Right: Elon Musk

@amberheard | Instagram, Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has brought to light many details of the couple's life, including a look into Heard's relationship with Elon Musk.

Christian Carino is Lady Gaga's ex-fiancée as well as Heard and Depp's former agent. He had a pre-taped deposition on Wednesday, where he spoke about the couple's intent for reconciliation at one point and gave details regarding Heard's rebound relationship with Musk, which began after she filed for divorce from Depp.

Carino, spoke about text messages with Heard, mentioning that in August 2017, shortly after her breakup with the now Twitter owner, she spoke to Carino about it over text.

"Dealing with breakup. Hate when things go public. See I’m so sad," she allegedly said to Carino

He replied with, “You weren’t in love with him. And you told me a thousand times you were just filling space - I’m saying, why would you be sad if you weren’t in love with him to begin with,” he clarified.

Heard responded, “I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time," however Carino didn't confirm whether Heard was referring to Musk or Depp in reference to her response.

Johnny Depp's Agent Talks Elon Musk & Amber Heard's Relationshipwww.youtube.com

Musk and Heard began dating, following her separation from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 2016.

Though the relationship was short-lived, the split was also made public.

“‘I hate that yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself,’” said Heard to Carino “‘They are mad at me for leaving them and put things like this out there."

Carino advised Heard that if she didn't want public separations, she should "be with a big man who isn't famous."

