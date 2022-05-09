NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
elon musk

Elon Musk's Mom Didn't Like His Twitter Joke & He Had To Apologize To Her On Mother's Day

The world's richest man still answers to his mom.

Global Staff Writer
Elon Musk. Right: Maye Musk.

Elon Musk. Right: Maye Musk.

Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime, @mayemusk | Instagram

Elon Musk might be the richest man in the world and the soon-to-be owner of Twitter, but that doesn't mean he can get away with everything — especially on Mother's Day.

The billionaire's mom, Maye Musk, stepped in to check him over a Twitter joke about his death on Sunday.

Momma Musk apparently wasn't impressed by Elon's joke about dying "under mysterious circumstances."

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya," tweeted the Tesla owner on Sunday.

"That's not funny," Maye Musk wrote in response.

"Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive," he replied.

Musk's tweet came shortly after a heated Twitter argument with Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency.

According to The Independent, Musk had shared a post in which Rogozin accused Musk of being involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.” Musk has been providing Starlink service to Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion.

“For this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool," read the post.

A few minutes later, Musk tweeted about his death.

Musk and his mother were last seen together at the 2022 Met Gala, where she went as his guest.

She apparently had a blast, and later posted photos of herself with her son on Instagram.

"#AboutLastNight #MetGala. #ElonMusk and I had fun on the #RedCarpet," she said in the caption.

Maye had nothing but good things to say about her son at the Gala when she was asked what she was most proud of.

"Everything!" she said. "He surprises me over and over. I say 'Don't take on anything more,' and then he does!"

She also shared the one thing she wanted for Mother's Day from her son.

"The best gifts are hugs!"

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...