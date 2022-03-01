The Teen Who Tracked Elon Musk's Jet Is Now Targeting Putin & His Rich Russian Allies
The teenager who famously angered Elon Musk by tracking his jet is up to it again, but this time he's keeping an eye on Russia's richest and most powerful citizens.
Twitter user Jack Sweeney, 19, is using publicly available info to follow dozens of jets that belong to Russian oligarchs in an apparent effort to troll the country that invaded Ukraine last week.
Sweeney told Bloomberg that many Russian oligarchs have "crazy" aircraft that show just how rich they are. "Their planes are huge compared to other jets," he said.
He added that he started following the oligarchs after getting a bunch of requests to do so on Twitter.
His two new Twitter accounts, @PutinJet and @RUOligarchJets, have amassed more than 180,000 followers between them since they went live last week. Both accounts are run by bots, and they report every takeoff and landing for the private jets belonging to Putin and several other Russian VIPs and oligarchs.
"So yeah @PutinJet is live now :), don't expect this to be too accurate though there are a dozen VIP Russian planes, and ADS-B coverage isn't great in Russia," Sweeney tweeted from his personal account on Friday.
and now @RUOligarchJets too @ADSBexchangehttps://twitter.com/RUOligarchJets/status/1497739735753658371?s=20&t=THIoIhxSN7W3AypHPfKfwg\u00a0\u2026— Jack Sweeney (@Jack Sweeney) 1645924105
Sweeney's oligarch account has been the biggest hit so far, with more than 150,000 followers as of the time of publication. It follows several of Russia's richest and most connected billionaires, including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.
Russia's oligarchs are some of the most elite people in the country, according to NPR. Most made their fortunes in the '90s by buying up huge state-owned assets after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Many of them now have lots of political power and close ties to Vladimir Putin, which is why they sometimes face sanctions from countries that want to punish Russia.
NBC reports that several Russian oligarchs could face a new round of sanctions from the U.S. in retaliation for Putin's attack on Ukraine.
Sweeney's Twitter accounts show that the oligarchs have been busily flying around throughout the invasion, with flights to places like the U.A.E., the U.K. and various spots in Russia.
RSD073 Landed near Moscow, Moscow Oblast, RU. Apx. flt. time 3 Hours : 25 Mins.pic.twitter.com/Hqv1BxTfcM— Russian VIP & Putin Jets (@Russian VIP & Putin Jets) 1646129946
It's unclear if any oligarchs have noticed Sweeney's account yet, but we do know one thing: The kid drives a hard bargain.
Sweeney reportedly rejected a $5,000 offer from Musk to stop tracking his jet last month and counter-offered $50,000 or a SpaceX internship instead.
How much might he charge Russia's richest citizens to be left alone?
