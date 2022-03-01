Editions

'Poutine' Is Trending In Canada Because Of Vladimir Putin & The Anglo-Franco Confusion Is Real

President Putin with extra cheese curds, please.

Vladimir Putin. Right: Poutine

Igor Dolgov | Dreamstime, Juliedeshaies | Dreamstime

Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Poutine or just poutine? The popular food and the Russian president have been trending online in Canada recently and it's partly due to some good ol' Anglo-Franco confusion.

For English speakers, you likely know the controversial leader of Russia as Vladimir Putin, so it may come as a surprise that French speakers refer to him as Vladimir Poutine.

justin trudeau

Canada Is Sending Anti-Tank Weapons & Ammunition For Ukraine To Use Against Russia

The government is working to deliver it as quickly as possible.

Justin Trudeau. Right: Canadian Parliament lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Federal leaders announced that Canada will be sending "even more lethal aid" to support the Ukrainian defence against the Russian military's invasion.

In a press conference on Monday, February 28, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about what further steps are being taken.

russia ukraine war

Yvonne Strahovski Marched With Torontonians At A Protest For Ukraine This Weekend

The Handmaid's Tale actress came out and showed her support.

Yvonne Strahovski. Right: Protest for Ukraine in Toronto this weekend

@yvonnestrahovski | Instagram, Jackie Vandinther | Narcity

Yvonne Strahovski joined thousands of Torontonians in a march for Ukraine this weekend to protest Russia's invasion of the country.

The Australian actress with Polish roots, known for her work in The Handmaid's Tale and The Tomorrow War, posted photos to Instagram on Sunday from a protest for Ukraine in downtown Toronto.

justin trudeau

Canadian Banks Are Now Banned From Doing Transactions With The Russian Central Bank

"Today we are taking a historic step."

Left: Justin Trudeau. Right: Russian currency.

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, Michyn | Dreamstime

The federal government has just imposed new measures to oppose Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and they are "effective immediately."

On Monday, February 28, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the update.

