Taylor Swift's Jet Takes More Trips Than Any Other Celeb's & She Claims It's Not Her Fault
Her flights are putting Kylie Jenner and Elon Musk to shame!
While critics were blasting Kylie Jenner as a "climate criminal" last month, Taylor Swift's private jet was quietly racking up more miles than any other celeb — although her team insists she's not to blame.
The singer often seems to fly above criticism, but she's getting her share of it this week after topping a list of celebrities whose private jets make the most trips each year.
And suddenly, Kylie Jenner’s 17-minute flight no longer looks so bad.
Yard, a digital marketing agency, put together a full ranking of celebrities' jets and their impact on the environment in late July, and Swift ranked No. 1 according to the results.
The list was largely based on data provided by the popular Twitter account @CelebJets, which uses public tracking info to log every trip that a celeb-owned aircraft makes.
The account, run by a guy named Jack Sweeney, has tracked everyone from Swift and Jenner to Elon Musk. It also logs their flight time, the amount of fuel they likely used and the carbon emissions that they would've created with their trips.
According to Yard’s findings, Swift's jet made 170 trips between January and late July, totalling 22,923 minutes in the air.
The amount is impressive, given she’s not even on tour.
Yard alsofound that her jet had an average flight time of 80 minutes and travelled 139.36 miles per flight on average.
In total, her jet’s 170 flights have emitted an estimated 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. For comparison's sake, the average passenger car in the U.S. emits about 4.6 metric tonnes.
Her shortest flight this year departed from Missouri and landed in Nashville, spanning 36 minutes in the air.
\u201cTaylor Swift's Falcon 7X Took off near St Louis, Missouri, US. Going to Nashville, Tennessee, US (BNA, Nashville International Airport) arriving in ~36m.\u201d— Celebrity Jets (@Celebrity Jets) 1653678309
However, Swift's representatives say she's not the one taking all of those trips.
“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” Swift’s spokesperson told The Guardian. They added that Swift is not responsible for "most or all" of the trips, and that Yard is "blatantly incorrect" to blame her for it.
Swift used to own two jets but she sold one back in May of 2020, reported TMZ.
Following Swift on the list were Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and Travis Scott, in that order.
However, as Swift's spokesperson pointed out, we don't know that those celebs were on the jets when they flew.
We just know that their jets have been used a lot!
