A String Quartet Will Play Taylor Swift By Candlelight In Vancouver & Tickets Start At $30
If you're a part of Vancouver's music scene, then you might already know about the upcoming candlelit Taylor Swift tribute concert that will be performed by a string quartet.
Depending on COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., the concert is scheduled to have shows on February 26, March 11, April 20 and May 27, with performances at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. each night. Tickets range from $30 to $60 on Fever Up, depending on the seats you choose.
This magical candlelit evening will provide you with a string quartet's reimagining of 14 popular songs by Taylor Swift, where you're sure to swoon at the epic swells of strings playing hits like "Shake it Off", "Cardigan" and "Love Story".
As long as public health policy allows it, the concert will take place at Vancouver's Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church in West Side Kerrisdale. Keep in mind, all attendees will have to show proof of vaccination in order to enter the venue.
