2022 Concerts In Vancouver That You Definitely Don't Want To Miss & They Sound Awesome
Add 'go to a concert' to your New Year’s resolutions!
Vancouver has a reputation for being a celeb hotspot, because of movies and TV shows filming here (we’re looking at you, Riverdale), and big-name artists stopping by on tour.
After going so long without live music, it might finally be time to see your favourite artists live and get the full concert experience. There is really nothing like the blaring music, the sound of fellow fans cheering, and bright lights all around you.
Everyone seems to be super excited to get back to seeing live music, so it's a good idea to buy your tickets way in advance.
Concert-goers and fans, here’s the full list of all the concerts happening in Vancouver in 2022 that you won’t want to miss out on.
Celine Dion
Price: $98-600
When: March 28 and 29, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Queen Celine is finally coming to Canada after rescheduling her Celine Dion: Courage World Tour for the past two years due to the pandemic. Her soft-rock pop songs are so worth hearing live.
Dua Lipa
Price: $87-215
When: April 1, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour starts soon and the "Levitating" singer will be travelling from Europe to the U.S., and then to Canada, and stopping by Vancouver.
Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai are touring with her and hearing the pop star’s hit songs live sounds like an unforgettable experience.
Alicia Keys
Price: $80-195
When: August 29, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Calling all Alicia Keys fans! It’s been a year since Alicia Keys announced her self-titled tour and you won’t want to miss her Vancouver performance in the summer.
Snoh Aalegra
Price: $159
When: May 27, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Snoh Aalegra is making a stop in Vancouver for her Ugh, These Temporary Highs tour, and R&B lovers should purchase tickets ASAP. Aalegra is touring with singer Ama Lou so this concert sounds like R&B and soul dream!
Imagine Dragons
Price: $69-575
When: March 4, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Imagine Dragons are making an appearance in Vancouver for their Imagine Dragons: Mercury World Tour and if you’re into pop-rock, you should definitely go to their concert. Fingers crossed that they’ll play “Believer”.
Shawn Mendes
Price: $39-275
When: July 2, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Ontario-born Shawn Mendes is touring across Canada next year, Vancouver included, and if the “Stitches” singer was on your Spotify Wrapped, take it as your sign to go see him live.
Brockhampton
Price: $65-208
When: April 12, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Brockhampton’s Here Right Now tour will be here next year, and you should purchase tickets now to see the R&B hip-hop band!
Conan Gray
Price: $37-324
When: April 7, 2022
Why You Need To Go: You’ve definitely heard the hit “Maniac” once or twice on the radio this year, and if you liked it then you should check out Conan Gray’s Vancouver performance for a night of chill pop. Plus, he’s bringing Bulow on tour too.
In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.