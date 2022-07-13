Conan Gray Chatted With A Fan In Toronto After The Weeknd Concert Was Cancelled (VIDEO)
He was supposed to go to the concert too!
When the door to seeing one celebrity IRL closes, another opens.
Chase Martinez headed to downtown Toronto on July 8 to see The Weeknd perform, and while that didn't turn out exactly as she planned, she did get to meet Conan Gray.
Martinez travelled from Scarborough to attend the concert with her boyfriend and sister, and since they didn't want to waste a trip downtown after the show was cancelled due to the Rogers outage, they decided to wander around.
While walking on King Street West, Martinez pointed out Forget Me Not Cafe to the group, which she says is reportedly "one of Shawn Mendes' fav spots to go."
"As I was pointing at the cafe, I noticed someone who looked like Conan Gray," Martinez told Narcity via Instagram.
@chsmrtnz Replying to @chsmrtnz literally was ranting about the rogers outage that i forgot to say how much i love their music n think theyre hilarious 🥺😭 #conangray#toronto#theweeknd#rogersoutage#PrimeDayDreamDeals♬ original sound - ccstranqe ❤️
"I think he felt my eyes staring at him because he turned around and said 'Hi,' and I asked if he was Conan, to which he replied, 'Yes I'm Conan nice to meet you'."
Martinez says throughout her life in the GTA, she's never run into a celeb and was "really shocked" by the opportunity to meet the famous singer-songwriter.
Gray and Martinez got to chatting and discovered that they were both headed to The Weeknd's concert before it got cancelled. That's when Gray revealed he didn't know why the highly anticipated show was cancelled.
"I explained and basically ranted to him about how Rogers is one of three major telecommunication companies and a majority of the country uses it and its systems and why the monopolization by companies like Rogers is wrong," said Martinez.
"I was so caught up in explaining this that I forgot to mention how much I appreciate and love his music."
But, Martinez snapped a few pics with the singer and even made a TikTok documenting their encounter.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.