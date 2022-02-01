Elon Musk Is Feuding With A Teenager Over $50K & A Twitter Bot That Tracks His Plane
"Seems like he's really mad," the teenager said.
How much of a dent could $50,000 put in the wallet of a man worth around $151 billion?
Apparently, that's too much to make a pesky 19-year-old go away.
Jack Sweeney, from Florida, has got some online attention after creating a Twitter account, @ElonJet, where he publicly tracks Elon Musk's private jet — and Musk does not seem to be having it.
The billionaire reportedly offered to pay the college student $5,000 to delete the account because it poses a "security risk."
"I don't love the idea of being shot by a nutcase," Musk said to Sweeney, as reported by the Guardian.
But Sweeney knew that Musk has deep pockets, so he came back with a counter-offer. "Any chance to up that to $50K? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car, maybe even a [Tesla] Model 3," he told Musk.
I guess that's where Musk draws the line because he said that it "doesn't feel right to pay to shut this down."
According to Sweeney, he worked too hard to set up the account and track Musk's flight to give it all up for $5,000.
However, when Musk didn't comply with his conditions, the teen even offered to shut it all down for free in return for an internship at Musk's company Tesla — but so far has not heard back from the billionaire.
The latest update the Twitter account posted was on January 30 and it confirmed that Musk's jet had landed in Texas, where a SpaceX facility is located. Eventually, the billionaire decided outright to block the teenager on all social media platforms, Sweeney told Business Insider.
"You know, it's kinda strange, he wants it down and seems like he's really mad," said Sweeney.
Sweeney and Musk even shared a Twitter conversation about the entire ordeal, during which Sweeney even gave Musk tips on how to set up measures that would make it harder for him to track the jet.
Musk took the teen's advice and set the measures up, but Sweeney's even managed to get around those.
"I just have to work around it," said Sweeney.
He continued to track and post about Musk's activities on Tuesday and suggested that maybe the billionaire is trying to "mess" with him based on the latest jet trips.
This is the second flight like this now, looks like they're working on something or trying to mess with us.pic.twitter.com/KOVotTbDUN— Elon Musk's Jet (@Elon Musk's Jet) 1643739745
We'll be watching to see who blinks first: the billionaire or the young man with the Twitter bot.