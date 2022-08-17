Elon Musk Joked That He's 'Buying Manchester United' & Fans Are Roasting His Twitter Deal
"He should be penalized."
Elon Musk seemingly loves trolling people online with his real and imagined business plans, but a recent joke about buying Manchester United seems to have blown up in his face.
The billionaire casually tweeted late Tuesday that he plans to buy the iconic U.K. football franchise, and let's just say fans were not impressed by his little "joke."
"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," he wrote in a tweet, which received well over 700,000 likes.
Given he's the world's richest man with a net worth of about $270 billion, he absolutely could pull a move like that off if he wanted to. However, he quickly clarified that the tweet was a joke in the comment section.
A comment under the tweet asked, "are you serious?" to which he replied, "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams."
His joke comes during a pretty rough season for the team, which after two defeats, is at the bottom of the Premier League, reported the BBC. The team is also at risk of losing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, so Musk's joke hit at an extremely sensitive time for fans.
Many of them turned on Musk for playing with their emotions, and blasted him for the Twitter deal that he has been trying to back out of for several weeks now.
One fan on Twitter called him an "attention-seeking billionaire," while another called him "Elon the troll."
Another fan tweeted that "he should be penalized" for making such a joke. "It's no joke to the club or its fans. Man with a lot of money but no morals!!" continued the tweet.
\u201c@BBCWorld He should be penalised for this. Why should he get away with it? It\u2019s no joke to the club or it\u2019s fans. Man with alot of money but no morals!!\u201d— BBC News (World) (@BBC News (World)) 1660726847
"It would be fun to see what new ways he could further destroy the club. I'm sure all his ideas are stupid and entirely against the couture of the sport," wrote another user.
Another user asked: "What happened with the @Twitter deal with @elonmusk? Is it shelved, or was it just a hoax? Like the one he made today about buying Manchester United."
\u201cWhat happened with the @Twitter deal with @elonmusk ? Is it shelved or was it just a hoax? Like the one he made today about buying Manchester United. \ud83d\ude1b\u201d— Dibyendu Mondal (@Dibyendu Mondal) 1660737331
"Am sure, this deal too is not gonna 'move forward,' much like his #Twitter deal or the forwards and the ranking of #ManchesterUnited this season," wrote another. "As if their play this season was not enough of a joke already!"
Seems like Musk's fans have been burned by his tweets one too many times!