Elon Musk Pulled Out Of His Twitter Deal & The Baby-Making Jokes Have Been Fire

At least Nick Cannon is on his side.

Senior Global Editor
Elon Musk at a photo op. Right: Elon Musk with a Cybertruck at a Tesla event.

jairbolsonaro | Twitter,@teslamotors | Instagram

Internet users have been falling all over themselves to crack Elon Musk jokes on Twitter, after he pulled out of a deal to buy the platform just days after acknowledging that he now has nine children with three different women.

Musk, 51, filed documents on Friday saying that he no longer plans to go ahead with a roughly $44-billion deal to buy Twitter. The move has already upended conversation on the platform, where Twitter users have been roasting Musk for failing to seal the deal when it counts.

"For the first time in his life Elon Musk has been able to pull out," reads one of the most-liked tweets about the deal.

"Elon Musk has terminated his deal to buy Twitter, which is shocking because I didn't think he knew how to pull out of anything," said another top tweet.

You see, they're comparing "pull out" to...

Well, you get it, right?

The Twitter news came just days after a report that Musk had secret twins with a top executive at one of his companies, bringing his baby count up to nine with three different women.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," he wrote after the news broke. "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!"


Musk got a big thumb-up response from Nick Cannon, who by the current count has seven children of his own with four different women, with more on the way.

"Right there with you my Brother!" Cannon tweeted at Musk on Thursday.

Musk has been promising change and ripping the status quo at Twitter for several months, even after he put in his bid to buy the platform in April.

However, he's also repeatedly complained about the actual number of bots on the social media site, and he cited that as one of his big reasons for cancelling the deal.

The deal includes a $1-billion breakup fee for whoever decides to walk away, but members of the Twitter board say they'll pursue legal action to complete the sale anyway.

In other words, we likely have a few more months left of Musk's fling with Twitter, and he still might end up owning it.

