Twitter Is Down For Many Users & Issues Are Being Reported Around The World
It's not just you.
Thousands of users were reporting Twitter outages on Thursday morning, with service-tracking sites showing problems in dozens of countries around the world.
Canada, the United States, India, Japan, parts of South America and much of Europe were reporting issues in the morning, according to the U.K.'s Is The Service Down website.
The site was still up on Thursday morning, but tweets were not loading for those affected. Older tweets were still visible.
"Something went wrong. Try reloading," reads the message on Twitter's web platform.
"Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again," says the error message on the mobile app.
Twitter's system status page reported no issues on Thursday morning, despite the widespread reports.
"Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone," Twitter tweeted at 9 a.m. Eastern. "Thanks for sticking with us."
The issue seemed to clear up for many users around the same time.
The outage comes at an awkward time for Twitter, as it grapples with Elon Musk and his decision to bail on buying the company late last week.
Twitter's stock has taken a major hit since Musk announced his plans to pull out, and the social media platform is now suing him in order to make him follow through on the $44-billion deal.
Twitter filed a trove of documents for the lawsuit on Tuesday, including a list of tweets that Musk wrote criticizing the company. One of them included a poop emoji, which Musk mocked on Twitter shortly before the outage started.
We'd give you a roundup of people complaining about the outage, but Twitter is down for us so... sorry?
Twitter hasn't faced a major outage like this since February, when it went down twice in one week, the Verge reports.
The issues are likely giving some Canadians déjà vu, after a broader internet outage involving Rogers, one of the country's largest internet providers, last Friday.