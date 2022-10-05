Elon Musk Tried To Solve Russia-Ukraine In A Tweet & Ukrainians Want Him To 'F*ck Off'
Zelenskyy roasted him with a Twitter poll 🔥
Elon Musk just tried to cook up a peace plan between Russia and Ukraine on Twitter, and Ukrainians are not impressed with his attempt to fix everything in 280 characters or less.
One Ukrainian diplomat straight-up told Musk to "f*ck off," while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy burned him via tweet.
The Tesla billionaire pitched his controversial "peace" proposal to his 107.9 million Twitter followers on Monday, along with a poll asking for their response to his plan.
Musk's take on how to bring peace to the region?
Get the United Nations involved in a supervised referendum to decide if Russia can keep the parts of Ukraine that it invaded this year. He also proposed letting Russia keep Ukraine's Crimea region, which it seized in 2014.
\u201cUkraine-Russia Peace:\n\n- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.\n\n- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev\u2019s mistake).\n\n- Water supply to Crimea assured.\n\n- Ukraine remains neutral.\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1664813743
The poll results show that 59.1% of people disagreed with Musk's peace plans, while only 40.9% sided with him.
"This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then," Musk added in a thread, before warning that "nuclear war" is also a faint possibility.
\u201cAlso worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1664813743
Among those who rejected Musk's idea was Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who fired back on the same day with his own poll.
"Which @elonmusk do you like more?" he wrote in the poll, which included two options: One who supports Ukraine and one who supports Russia.
\u201cWhich @elonmusk do you like more?\u201d— \u0412\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u0417\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0439 (@\u0412\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u0417\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0439) 1664822729
The poll option "one who supports Ukraine" received 78.8% votes, while the "one who supports Russia" only received 21.2% of the votes.
Musk tried to defend himself after more than 2.4 million people voted in Zelenskyy's poll.
"I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world," he wrote.
Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, also chimed in to roast Musk on Twitter.
"F*ck off is my very diplomatic reply to you," he wrote.
\u201c@elonmusk Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1664813743
Russia invaded Ukraine in February on a flimsy claim that it's trying to fight "Nazis."
However, Russia didn't get the quick win it was looking for, and Ukrainians drove the Russian troops back toward the eastern border.
Russia now controls a few territories in eastern Ukraine, and it claimed last week that those regions voted to permanently join Russia.
That vote has been widely condemned as a sham, especially since Russia did the same thing when it took over Crimea in 2014, the Associated Press reports.