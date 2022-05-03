Ron DeSantis Doesn't Want Elon Musk's Twitter Headquarters In Florida & He Let The World Know
One Florida leader said it's time to book Elon Musk a plane ticket.
On Friday, the Chief Financial Officer of Florida, Jimmy Patronis, publicly invited Elon Musk to move Twitter's headquarters to Florida. However, Governor Ron DeSantis doesn't seem to be on the same page.
The building is currently located in San Francisco, CA, and DeSantis hopes to keep it that way. In fact, the governor told the world in a Jacksonville press conference on Monday how he feels.
Florida is an investor with Twitter and when Musk completes his over $40 billion purchase, the Sunshine State is expected to get $15-20 million out of it.
That's a pretty sweet deal, but relocating the firm's headquarters is not on the Florida leader's to-do list.
It all started when the CFO created a website for people to add their names to a petition to relocate the big news tech company. He even said it was time "to book a one way ticket" in a Twitter post that tagged the new social media owner.
Join me in inviting @elonmusk to move @Twitter to the freest state in the nation! Florida would benefit the company as a whole\u2014we have no state income tax and the perfect business climate. It's time to book a one way ticket. \n\nAdd your namehttps://joinjimmy.com/move-twitter-to-florida\u00a0\u2026— Jimmy Patronis (@Jimmy Patronis) 1651255176
“We’ve worked really hard on vocational and career education — importing some tech company from San Francisco has not been high on our list,” DeSantis said. “I think that what happens is they’ll tend to come in, they drive up the cost of living for everybody else, and, okay, yeah, they enjoy our lower taxes, but you know, what are they really providing?”
While he might not be open to having the social media flagship in his territory, he said the Florida Board of Administration wrote letters to Twitter's Board of Directors when they were deciding on accepting the Tesla owner's offer.
In the letters, he urged them to accept Musk's offer by writing that they can't veto it just because they don't like him.
As of now, the future of the headquarters remains in San Francisco.