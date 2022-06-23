Andrew Gillum's Wife Stood By His Side Through Public Scandals & Now He's Indicted
"Saying 'yes' was solely about me and you. It wasn't about me, you and the world."
Andrew Gillum is a Florida politician who was thrown into the limelight after a slew of scandals and was forced to publicly confront his marriage with his wife, R. Jai Gillum, who stood by his side.
He grew into his political career as mayor of Tallahassee in 2014 and then ran for Florida governor against Ron DeSantis in 2018. After he lost, the politician started to go down a dark path.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to the Associated Press, he was indicted on Wednesday on 21 federal charges for conspiracy, wire fraud, and giving inaccurate statements to the FBI.
He was charged with using third-party donations for personal gain as two undercover agents offered Gillum money and gifts in exchange for support projects to which the politician said he didn't receive or ask for anything, as reported by AP News.
As for his wife, she seems to be familiar with damage control when it comes to her husband and keeps a united front with their three kids.
The couple had an in-depth interview on the Tamron Hall Show back in 2020 where Gillum admitted to over-indulging in alcohol and having a night in Miami involving relations with two other men.
He claims not to remember this night, though he identified on the show he is bi-sexual. Hall questioned the couple's marriage.
"I've told him before that, you know, saying 'yes' was solely about me and you. It wasn't about me, you and the world," she told the host in 2020 and admitted that she's unsure if she would have the same answer today.
The two co-host a podcast together, "Bring It Home with Andrew & R. Jai” on Real Talk with Andrew Gillum, where they discuss relationships and familial matters.
According to her LinkedIn profile, R. Jai Gillum is the Director of Foundation Affairs with the Florida Dental Association, she's a FAMU graduate and she's a part of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
The Florida couple is still married today. They both posted to their Instagram yesterday. She published a quote, meanwhile he put up a photo of the family.
We reached out to R. Jai Gillum for comment and will update the article upon response.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help and additional resources are available.