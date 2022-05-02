Trevor Noah Roasted Ron DeSantis At The White House & His Press Secretary Clapped Back
The governor didn't even show up to the dinner.
Trevor Noah hosted the White House Correspondents' Dinner over the weekend, and he wasn't shy to make it a roast for many of the politicians, especially Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
The comedian called out specific individuals, and, when he got to his bit about the Sunshine State's political figure, he pointed toward his "presence."
"One of my favorites Ron DeSantis is here," said Noah. "I'm actually surprised he found the time."
Except DeSantis wasn't even there, and his Press Secretary, Christina Pushaw, made sure everyone knew. She wrote on her Twitter page that even though he was on the program list, he "never planned to be there."
He was not there and never planned to be there. This is wishful thinking / obsession.https://twitter.com/newsbysmiley/status/1520591998125756417\u00a0\u2026— Christina Pushaw \ud83d\udc0a \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Christina Pushaw \ud83d\udc0a \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1651422432
The Daily Show host ragged on DeSantis' recent passing of bills from banning math textbooks to his stance on vaccines.
"He won't even tell people if he got the booster or, as they say in Florida, 'Don't Ask Don't Tell,'" Noah said.
He continued to compare the governor to theformer President of the United States, Donald Trump. "That's why Ron DeSantis is one step ahead. First, you ban the math textbooks. Then, nobody knows how to count the votes. Boom!"
Trevor Noah on FL Gov. DeSantis eyeing a 2024 presidential run: \u2018Ron DeSantis is one step ahead [of Trump]. First you ban the math textbooks, then nobody knows how to count the votes\u2019 #WHCDpic.twitter.com/HZ6iyXybmG— NowThis (@NowThis) 1651372453
Noah expressed his gratitude on Twitter for having him at the White House.
"What a night! Thank you to the WHCA for having me, and allowing me the distinct honour of roasting the President of the United States! 🇺🇸🤯 To the @POTUS@JoeBiden, @DrBiden, and everyone else on the receiving end. Thank you," he tweeted.
The Florida governor has not commented on all the jabs that came his way over the weekend.