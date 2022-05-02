Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ron desantis

Trevor Noah Roasted Ron DeSantis At The White House & His Press Secretary Clapped Back

The governor didn't even show up to the dinner.

Florida Associate Editor
A close up photo of Trevor Noah. Right: A screenshot of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

A close up photo of Trevor Noah. Right: A screenshot of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

@trevornoah | Instagram, @flgovrondestantis | Instagram

Trevor Noah hosted the White House Correspondents' Dinner over the weekend, and he wasn't shy to make it a roast for many of the politicians, especially Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The comedian called out specific individuals, and, when he got to his bit about the Sunshine State's political figure, he pointed toward his "presence."

"One of my favorites Ron DeSantis is here," said Noah. "I'm actually surprised he found the time."

Except DeSantis wasn't even there, and his Press Secretary, Christina Pushaw, made sure everyone knew. She wrote on her Twitter page that even though he was on the program list, he "never planned to be there."

The Daily Show host ragged on DeSantis' recent passing of bills from banning math textbooks to his stance on vaccines.

"He won't even tell people if he got the booster or, as they say in Florida, 'Don't Ask Don't Tell,'" Noah said.

He continued to compare the governor to theformer President of the United States, Donald Trump. "That's why Ron DeSantis is one step ahead. First, you ban the math textbooks. Then, nobody knows how to count the votes. Boom!"

Noah expressed his gratitude on Twitter for having him at the White House.

"What a night! Thank you to the WHCA for having me, and allowing me the distinct honour of roasting the President of the United States! 🇺🇸🤯 To the @POTUS@JoeBiden, @DrBiden, and everyone else on the receiving end. Thank you," he tweeted.

The Florida governor has not commented on all the jabs that came his way over the weekend.

