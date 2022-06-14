Ricky Martin And Lin-Manuel Miranda Are Supporting Orlando’s Latinx LGBTQ+ Community
The Encanto composer was in the Florida city today.
Latin artist Ricky Martin and Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda headlined an LGBTQ+ news conference for the Hispanic Federation in Orlando, Florida.
It's been six years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, and according to AP News, the celebrities are supporting programs to help Latinx 2SLGTBQIA+ communities.
Miranda has the Miranda Family Fund and works with the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. He used these programs to contribute to the Advance Change Together (ACT) initiative.
Just moments after the shooting happened, the Encanto composer included a quote in his Tony's acceptance speech, dedicating it to the victims of the shooting.
“One of the deadliest shootings in our nation’s history was an act of hate against this community in Florida,” the Hamilton creator told AP. The article said he called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill a “dispiriting” development.
Martin, with a Puerto Rican background, said that there's never been a more important time than now to empower the United States and Puerto Rican communities.
Back in February 2021, the Latin singer helped build the Pulse Nightclub Memorial in Orlando, NBC News posted.
Martin is a proud member of the 2SLGTBQIA+ community, and he recently published a post of his adopted son's feet with a rainbow reflection on the floor.
"My son found a natural rainbow in our closet. Yes, there are lights and rainbows in our closets now. No more darkness only #PRIDE happy #pridemonth everyone. #BabyRenn," he captioned it.
The conference took place today at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.