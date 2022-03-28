Editions

oscars 2022

Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Targets Florida For 'Don't Say Gay Bill' Joke & Travolta Didn't Laugh

"For you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night.''

Florida Associate Editor
Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall hosting the Oscars 2022.

ABC News | Twitter

Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer made more than just celebrities the butt of their jokes as they dominated the Oscars 2022 stage last night. Florida legislation was targeted on the recently passed 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

Of course, it was part of their comedy act, but the crowd went wild.

"We're going to have a great night tonight, and for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night," said Sykes.

Her co-hosts, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, then began to chant "Gay! Gay! Gay!", mocking the widely-criticized bill.

Sykes is a known LGBTQ+ advocate as she identifies herself as part of the community.

The three ladies received audience-wide applause and many celebrities, like Nicole Kidman, even laughed at their controversial joke.

However, one celebrity is taking the heat for not clapping and seeming, as Twitter audiences say, 'uncomfortable.'

John Travolta and Uma Thurman at the Oscars.John Travolta and Uma Thurman at the Oscars.ABC News | Twitter

That's right! John Travolta was spotted next to Uma Thurman merely smiling at the comedian's banter. Some Twitter users believe he wasn't a fan of the joke judging by his reaction.

One Twitter user said, "He's conflicted." Another said, "John Travolta seemed uncomfortable 😳 he wanted to join in", and that wasn't all... Some just found Travolta's reaction downright amusing.

Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill was signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in March. The bill prohibits any discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill bans such language in the classrooms of kindergarteners to third graders.

The bill will go into effect July 1.

Comments 💬

